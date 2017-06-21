10 Destinations Perfect for a Romantic Elopement

Weddings are romantic, emotional, beautiful affairs. But they are also stress-inducing and very expensive. So if you're not really looking forward to spending tens of thousands of dollars on a weekend-worth of festivities, then why not just run off with your S.O. to a faraway place—just the two of you and the love that bounds you?
Eloping doesn't have to mean getting hitched by an Elvis impersonator in a chapel in Vegas (although, if that's your thing, go ahead). Nowadays, elopements are a lot chicer and they usually include jetting off to a romantic destination and saying your I Dos on a white sand beach or among lush greenery somewhere in the mountains.
Just one more thing—if you're headed abroad, don't forget to check the legal requirements for marriage in your country of choice.
Now check out ten seriously charming places perfect for a beautiful elopement.
-
1. Malibu, California
Malibu Beach at sunset would make for a stunning beackground for your nuptials. Stay at the Malibu Beach Inn, a luxury boutique hotel, and wake up to the calming sounds of the ocean, before enjoying a day full of adventures, shopping, or just hanging out at the beach with your new hubby.
-
2. Crete, Greece
Skip the hordes of celebs and tourists that descend upon Mikonos every summer, and opt for the island of Crete. Head to Elounda, a small fishing town, in the northwest. The Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection resort is surrounded by 360 degree views of crystal clear sea, and offers the only natural sandy beach in the region that would make for the perfect spot to officially start your life together as husband and wife. Spend the rest of your time on the island exploring its beautiful nature and historical sights.
-
3. Vail, Colorado
The great thing about getting married in the mountains is that they are gorgeous regardless of the season. For proof, look no further than the Rockies. If you are dreaming of a winer wonderland kind of ceremony, go to Vail in the colder months, and say I Do among stunning views and snow-covered mountains.
And if you still prefer the summer, the seemingly endless fields of elderflowers will leave you speechless in July and August. Stay at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch that offers spectacular vistas and world-class amenities.
-
4. Del Mar, California
Del Mar offers so much more than the horse races, the town has become famous for. Actually, there are some seriously stunning beaches in the area as well as the picturesque Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve where we recommend you have a small ceremony at sunset. The Guy Fleming Trail has two scenic overlooks with panoramic views of the Pacific, and the trail itself is surrounded by wildflowers, ferns, and cacti.
Stay at the nearby L'Auberge del Mar, A Destination Hotel, that has an excellent ocean-inspired spa and offers the convenience of proximity to urban Southern California (20 mintues from San Diego and 90 from L.A.) without compromising on the romantic atmosphere.
-
5. Mauritius
The island nation of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean feels like you've stepped in heaven—waterfalls, volcanos, turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, delicious food, and just an overall feeling of peace and tranquility.
Head to the northwest coast of the island, where The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa is nestled in a quiet spot in the historic Balaclava area, facing the idyllic Turtle Bay, a protected marine park. The wedding team at the resort will help you plan a beautiful and intimate ceremony on the beach.
-
6. Iceland
Anything we say about the Land of Fire and Ice will be an understatement. Couples flock here from around the world to get engaged and take advantage of the truly breathtaking landscapes this small island offers to its visitors. And since the South is the most popular region in the country and is a bit overrun by tourists, we recommend you head to the West, which is like a smaller version of Iceland where you can find fjords, valleys, lava fields, black sand beaches, and volcanoes.
We recommend you stay at one of the small, family-owned hotels in Stykkisholmur, that is also only about an hour drive from one of the most photographed and breathtaking mountains in Iceland—Kirkjufell.
-
7. Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Cape Cod, with its small charming seaside towns, is the quintessential American vacation spot. But it's also incredibly beautiful with a variety of serene beaches, New England-style cottages, and active art scene.
Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham epitomizes all of this, and is the perfect spot on the Cape to get hitched. After tying the knot there, head to bohemian Provincetown for a night of wild festivites.
-
8. Maui, Hawaii
There is a reason why Hawaii is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations—the islands offer gorgeous natural landscapes and secluded beaches, and Maui is a winner in both departments. The second you step out ofthe airport, you realize it's like nothing you've ever seen before, which is a great feeling to have especially if you're about to get married.
For a unique experience head to the Westin Nanea, which is not your average resort. From the interior design to their activities such as canoeing, Native Hawaiian influence is woven into every detail of if. If you'd like to pay homage to the Hawaiian culture, ask the knowledgable staff at the resort's cultural center how to respectfully incorporate elements of it in your ceremony.
-
9. Alberta, Canada
Our northern neighbor doesn't get nearly enough credit for the marvelous spots it offers to couples seeking to get married there. Alberta province, in particular, bordered by the Canadian Rockies, is home to dramatic snow-capped mountains, beautiful lakes, and picturesque little towns. Not to mention that should you decide to visit in the winter, you may be treated to a spectacular show—the Northern Lights.
Make an adventure out of your nuptials, and take a two-day train journey onboard the Rocky Mountaineer, with a sleepover in Vancouver. The final stop is the quant town of Jasper where you could stay at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, situated in the magnificent Jasper National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
-
10. Honolulu, Hawaii
We are including a second Hawaiian location, Honolulu, because the vibe here is completely different from Maui. The busy capital of the Aloha state, offers premium dining, bars, and clubs, if you'd like to celebrate your nuptials in an urban environment.
The newly opened The Laylow, Autograph Collection hotel is only a couple of blocks away from the famous Waikiki beach, and has a distinct Hawaiian midcentury aesthetic to it. If you want to make your ceremony truly unforgettable, rent the amazing Liljestrand House, that has, hands down, the most breathtaking unobstructed view over Honolulu and Diamond Head State Park.