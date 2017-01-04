12 Ways to Transform Your Wedding Reception Seating Chart Into a Work of Art

One of the hardest tasks for the bride and groom is organizing the seating chart for the reception. Why? Well, for starters, because you have to make sure each one of your guests is seated next to someone they get along with. Another reason? Seating charts are not always the most exciting or seemingly creative task to take on. But that doesn't mean you can't have some fun with it.
Instead of putting in all the hard work only to end up with typical seating cards, create an unforgettable display that will actually wow your wedding guests. To help you get inspired, we reached out to long-time wedding producer, Allison Aronne of Fête New York, who showed us 12 ways to incorporate your wedding theme into your seating chart.
1. Flower power
"For this spring garden party, the escort was set like a beautiful Parisian flower shop filled with lush English garden rose varietals in shades of blush and ivory."
2. An Illustration to remember
"For this wedding, a painting of the couple by fashion illustrator Donald Robertson was revealed as guests peeled off their names from this oversized escort mural."
3. Up in the Air
"Once guests made the puddle jumper flight from St. Maarten to St. Bart’s, they were greeted at a casual welcome dinner with suspended model airplanes with their seating assignments."
4. Falling for fall
"Enveloped in fall foliage, the Hudson Valley was the perfect setting for this magnolia leaf and carved wood maple leaf escort table."
5. Monochrome vibes
"For Joseph Altuzarra's wedding, guests were greeted upon arrival with oversized 36" black and white balloons."
6. Vintage feels
"This photo studio provided inspiration (and a blank canvas) for an escort projection, designed to appear as an old film negative."
7. Now boarding
"Guests were given a personalized plane ticket in this abandoned airplane hangar."
8. Get Your Crossword Fix
"This couple started every Sunday with the paper’s crossword. To show their enthusiasm we created a 50' x 16' crossword with guests' seating assignments. It also acted as a functional divider between the cocktail and dinner spaces."
9. Pop art
"This Roy Lichtenstein-inspired pop art illustration added to the cocktail ambiance as a backdrop to the bar."
10. Roaring 20s
"At this Roaring 20s soirée, cigarette girls handed out vintage packs of gum cigarettes with seating assignments."
11. Museum-Worthy
"To mask this long museum corridor, we applied a graphic of pressed botanicals, to appear as museum quality framed pieces."
12. When in Italy...
"Guest names were written on the leaves of a lemon tree to remind of the citrus trees scattered through the Amalfi Coast, where the wedding took place."