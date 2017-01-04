12 Ways to Transform Your Wedding Reception Seating Chart Into a Work of Art

One of the hardest tasks for the bride and groom is organizing the seating chart for the reception. Why? Well, for starters, because you have to make sure each one of your guests is seated next to someone they get along with. Another reason? Seating charts are not always the most exciting or seemingly creative task to take on. But that doesn't mean you can't have some fun with it.

Instead of putting in all the hard work only to end up with typical seating cards, create an unforgettable display that will actually wow your wedding guests. To help you get inspired, we reached out to long-time wedding producer, Allison Aronne of Fête New York, who showed us 12 ways to incorporate your wedding theme into your seating chart.

RELATED: 5 Things ALL Great Weddings Have in Common