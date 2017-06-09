Creative Ways to Incorporate Something Blue Into Your Wedding Day

The tradition for brides to wear "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a sixpence in your shoe" dates back a couple of centuries to Victorian-era England (so does wearing white). The idea behind carrying these five objects on your wedding day seems to still resonate with modern-day couples, probably because it's all done to protect the bride from 'bad luck and evil eyes.' And a little superstition never hurt anybody, right?!
And while that "something blue" in the past was often a garter, it really doesn't have to be anymore. We asked Carats & Cake's industry pros to share their best ideas on how to evoke this tradition in a modern and fun way.
1. Drink It Up
“Cocktails are such an easy way to add a pop of color to your wedding reception. Impress your guests with a refreshing yet gorgeous cocktail, like La Lavanda, a drink which incorporates butterfly pea flower in its ice cubes. Naturally blue, the butterfly pea flower reacts to acid, changing it to purple. As the ice melts, the drink transitions beautifully from blue to purple.” — Lov Carpenter, lead mixologist, Blue Plate Catering
2. Accent Your Invitation Suite
“Consider using blue accent pieces in your paper. A blue envelope liner to your invitation suite or a blue motif on your reception signage will add a perfect hint to the tradition.” — Julie Bunkley, owner and creative director, Invision Events
3. Suit Up
“Your groom is a perfect way to incorporate that 'something blue!' A nice navy suit, or something a little more royal in hue, is a fun way to modernize traditions. We've seen seen it all! Blue shoes, blue cufflinks, and blue suits!” — Jennifer Zabinski, founder and president, Jennifer Zabinski Events
4. Use Blue Accents in Your Photos
“Consider light touches in your getting ready details. This ring box says 'something blue' without stealing the spotlight from the bride's otherwise neutral-and-metallic color scheme.” — Elisa Bricker, owner and lead photographer, Elisa Bricker
5. Embrace Chambray Linens
“Eschew the traditional and bring the softest chambray blue into your entire party. Chambray linens are a great way to introduce the best blues ever.” — Calder Clark, owner and creative director, Calder Clark
6. Keep It Close
“Your pop of blue doesn’t have to be super showy. Add a sentimental touch to your day with a simple monogram to the underskirt of your dress or sewing in an heirloom from a loved one to keep them close throughout the celebration.” — Greer Gattuso, owner, Greer Gattuso
7. Have the Groomsmen Be Your ‘Something Blue’
“Surround yourself with blue! Bridesmaids bouquets and groomsmen boutonnieres are the perfect places for the sprinkle of that timeless shade.” — Jen Stiebel, founder, SoCo Events
8. Get Dramatic with Candles
“Utilize tall taper candles on dining tables and focal areas in hues of blue as your something blue—an easy, yet understated way to tie in the tradition.” — Aleah and Nick Valley, owners, Valley & Company Events
9. Bundle Your Bouquet with a Touch of Blue
"An easy way to incorporate something blue into your bouquets without using blue flowers, is to add blue ribbons instead. You will have more options to get to your perfect shade of blue and it's just enough of a nod to the color without going overboard." — Yumiko Fletcher, owner and creative director, Hana Floral Design
10. Make it Sweet
“Your something blue can be something sweet, too. Why not really accent your wedding by adding your colors into the cake you're serving?” — Amy Nichols, owner, Amy Nichols Special Events
11. Infuse Blue Hues into Your Décor
“For a casual mix and mingle environment that still maintains an elevated feel for the décor, try infusing hues like traditional azure blue that carry throughout the tableware and florals. This blue and white garden plate collection and vintage blue glassware evoke status similar to a luncheon from the royal gardens, while creating a focal point in an otherwise busy cocktail setting.” — Kimiko Hosaki, CEO and founder, Elements by K.H & co.
12. Use Mother Nature
“Use mother nature to add a hint of something blue, whether this is a pop in your bouquet or an accent in your hair.” — Anna Le Pley Taylor, owner and lead designer, Anna Le Pley Taylor