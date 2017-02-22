7 Creative Ways to Ask Your BFF to Be Your Bridesmaid

So now that you’ve got the ring, those will-it-happen-or-will-it-not-happen butterflies are done with, right? Think again. If you’re having a bridal party, you’re about to make a few more proposals … to future bridesmaids. Here are seven fun ways to ask your closest girlfriends and family to stand by you at the altar.
VIDEO: The Best Non-Traditional Engagement Rings
-
1. A Custom Hanger
This one is as much a gift to you as much as it is for your girls. Order a custom hanger with their names for their bridesmaid dresses—a cool keepsake that’ll also look great in your wedding photos.
$18
-
2. Cookie *DO* Treat!
Here’s a sweet idea—there’s a place in New York City that serves scoops of cookie dough like ice cream. Yes, you read that right. Does your squad have a sweet tooth? Order the Bridesmaid Proposal Set stat.
$11
-
3. A Bouquet
OK, not mind-bending here, but people seem to forget these days how lovely it feels to receive flowers. Consider popping the question by delivering a gorgeous arrangement to your BFF’s door.
$40
-
4. Jewelry
Why should brides get all the bling? Share the jewelry love with your tribe and gift each of your girls a necklace she’ll wear every day. Then present it to her in a pretty dish.
$22
-
5. A Picture Frame
But not just any picture frame—find one in your wedding colors. Print a photo of you and your friend that brings back a unique memory you both share, then take a silver Sharpie and write a personal note on the back of the frame.
$50
-
6. Personalized Wine Box
Find a bottle of wine or some bubbly you know she loves, then present it in this handcrafted and engraved Classic Wedding Party Wine Box by Artificer Wood Works. Pop the cork after you two have made it official.
$69
-
7. Weekend Getaway
The Big Kahuna … Treat your crew to a mini trip. Surprise each of your bridesmaids with a Bride Squad Luggage Tag by The Paisley Box, then take care of all the details—dinner reservations, drinks, the Airbnb—so that all they have to do is say “Yes!”.
from $100