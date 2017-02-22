7 Creative Ways to Ask Your BFF to Be Your Bridesmaid

7 Creative Ways to Ask Your BFF to Be Your Bridesmaid
Courtesy of Zola (3)
February 22, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
by: Jennifer Spector of Zola

So now that you’ve got the ring, those will-it-happen-or-will-it-not-happen butterflies are done with, right? Think again. If you’re having a bridal party, you’re about to make a few more proposals … to future bridesmaids. Here are seven fun ways to ask your closest girlfriends and family to stand by you at the altar.

VIDEO: The Best Non-Traditional Engagement Rings

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top