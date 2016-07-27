This Couple Officially Had the Fittest Wedding Ever

This past weekend, Oliver Drewes and Christina Moore—winners of the Reebok WOD Wedding social media competition—said "I do" at the 2016 Reebok CrossFit Games in front of family, friends, and fellow fitness enthusiasts.

Preston Smith

The nuptials took place on July 23 at the StubHub Center's tennis stadium in Carson, California. It was the perfect setting for the couple who had first met at CrossFit Crow Hill in Brooklyn, New York.

"I didn't even notice a crowd. My dad talked to me the whole time we were walking [down the aisle], then I just focused on Oliver," Christina told InStyle. "The crowd was supportive and we were lucky to have friends and family on the stadium floor with us, so we felt loved."

Fellow CrossFitters thought the ceremony was "amazing, cool, one-of-a-kind, and perfect" for a couple like Christina and Oliver. (Not to mention, everyone adored the paleo wedding cake.)

Preston Smith

As for missing out on wearing a traditional wedding dress, Christina quipped that wearing workout attire "only made sense" and a big gown wouldn't have been appropriate.

Preston Smith

As for what's next for the couple as they embark on life as newlyweds, besides continuing to share an avid love for fitness, is finding a way to encapsulate what they call the best day ever.

"[We're going to] head back home and plan a big party/reception for all the friends and family who couldn't make it to California on short notice and try to find a way to properly thank everyone who made this happen for us!" they said.