This Couple Got Married in the Presence of 1,000 Cats

Some people opt to get married in the presence of their friends and family, while others, like Canadian couple Louise Veronneau and Dominic Husson, choose to say “I do” in the company of feral felines. To each their own, right? The happy couple recently tied the knot at The Cat House of Kings, a six-acre animal sanctuary located in Parlier, California.

So why cats? Turns out, the newlyweds are just as passionate about each other as they are animals — specifically kitties.

“I’m an animal lover, and when I met Dominic, he’s an animal lover,” Veronneau told the Charlotte Observer. “We wanted to do a wedding that reflected our values, our love for animals. And also we’ve asked our relatives, instead of giving us gifts, to send a donation to the sanctuary.”

Lynea Lattanzio, the owner and founder of The Cat House of Kings, officiated the wedding — though she was hesitant at first because it was so far outside of her comfort zone. But she eventually came around and now says she wouldn’t mind doing it again. So, basically, she's open for business (ahem, cat ladies, ahem).

“I hope we’re the first of many around the world,” added Veronneau, “because it will bring the sanctuary some recognition for the work they do.”

If you want to follow in the footsteps of Louise and Dominic, (hey, no judgment), head over to Lattanzio’s website right meow. Er, now.