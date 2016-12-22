9 Cool Save-the-Dates That Will Wow Your Guests

Think of your save-the-date cards as your pre-wedding invitations where you give a heads-up to your guests about your upcoming nuptials. Etiquette requires you to send those out four to six months in advance, and eight for a destination wedding, so your guests have enough time to make travel arrangements and take days off from work.
Because your wedding invitations officially announce all the details about your big day and set the tone for it, that allows you to have some fun with the save-the-date cards by opting for something a little more out-of-the-box.
We caught up with Chris Neubauer, co-founder of the San Francisco-based stationery studio Yonder, known for using materials such as marble, mother of pearl, live botanicals, leathers, and rare woods from around the globe in their designs. We asked him about unexpected and cool ways to impress your guests with your wedding stationery and he showed us nine pretty, creative examples of how to incorporate different elements from your wedding into your save-the-dates.
1. Live Olive and Blush
"For this Napa wedding, we added sprigs from the venue's live olive trees to complete their save-the-date."
Materials: linen board, blush silk ribbon, live olive sprig, wax seal
2. Willow Tree
"The couple wanted to incorporate the scenery of their private estate wedding by using elements from the property and incorporating the willow tree they would be wed under."
Materials: white lacquered box, moss, cork, neon ink, neon silk ribbon
3. Fern and Fir
"For this bayside wedding, the couple wanted to incorporate the woodsy feel of the property into their design."
Materials: leather lace, wood
4. Equestrian Wood
"For this outdoor Colorado wedding, we included the couple's horses as design elements to their custom wood save-the-date."
Materials: custom-stained wood
5. Modern Moss
"The couple wanted to bring in organic elements to the event design to create an indoor botanical feel with their statement modern designs."
Materials: clear acrylic, custom gold rivets, moss
6. Rock Creek
"We custom-painted the couple's ceremony backdrop for their save-the-date and tied it together with a wooden tag from indigenous trees."
Materials: handmade paper, vellum overlay with custom painted landscape, aspen wood tag, silk ribbon
7. Stacked Sunset
"For a couple that wanted to think beyond paper, we developed this linen board with custom-printed fabric overlay."
Materials: linen board, organza, linen, wax twine, wax seal
8. Swedish Mod
"The couple wanted to gift their guests some of their favorite soap, so we incorporated it into the save-the-date."
Materials: soap, custom paper, wax twine, wax seal
9. Joie de Vivre
"Guests received a wooden scroll box tied and embellished with a custom brass-lasered pendant and opened it up to find a save-the-date custom silk scarf."
Materials: silk