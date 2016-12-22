9 Cool Save-the-Dates That Will Wow Your Guests

Think of your save-the-date cards as your pre-wedding invitations where you give a heads-up to your guests about your upcoming nuptials. Etiquette requires you to send those out four to six months in advance, and eight for a destination wedding, so your guests have enough time to make travel arrangements and take days off from work.

Because your wedding invitations officially announce all the details about your big day and set the tone for it, that allows you to have some fun with the save-the-date cards by opting for something a little more out-of-the-box.

We caught up with Chris Neubauer, co-founder of the San Francisco-based stationery studio Yonder, known for using materials such as marble, mother of pearl, live botanicals, leathers, and rare woods from around the globe in their designs. We asked him about unexpected and cool ways to impress your guests with your wedding stationery and he showed us nine pretty, creative examples of how to incorporate different elements from your wedding into your save-the-dates.

Scroll through and get ready to be inspired!