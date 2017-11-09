We Asked Real Men and Women to Comment on Next Year's Wedding Dress Trends

We always follow Bridal Fashion Week so we can bring you the latest trends. We analyze everything to the smallest detail because we'd like to give you some context behind the most talked about looks of the season.
And while we do so with passion, because we truly love bridal fashion, the truth is that when it comes to picking a wedding dress, it all comes down to two questions: Do you like it? and Do you see yourself wearing it?
VIDEO: Kate Upton Was the Most Beautiful Bride
And those are questions that, regardless of what fashion editors say, you need to figure out on your own. So, this time, instead of reaching out to the pros, we asked real men and women about their opinion on next year's trends, because, ultimately, they are the ones who will either wear them or see their spouse walk down the aisle in one of them.
And since we wanted to keep things light, all of those "real men and women" also happen to be comedians at Laugh Staff. Keep scrolling and get ready to LOL.
RELATED: How to Incorporate Jokes Into Your Wedding Speech Without Going Too Far
-
1. The fit-and-flare silhouette
"I like this look because I've always identified with the French feather duster from Beauty and the Beast." — Kali Fencl
-
2. The Sexy Dress
"Pretty sure this was one of Brittney Spears' Las Vegas costume changes." — Emily Scafidi
"I like this look. You could remove the skirt and the bodice then becomes the honeymoon swimsuit. TWOFER!" — Kali Fencl
-
3. The ball gown
"I would wear it just so I can set my drinks on my hips." — Emily Scafidi
"Your hips certainly don't lie in this dress." - Kali Fencl
-
4. The Illusion Bodice
"Until Instagram changes their 'free the nipples' policy, there's this dress." — Bri Pruett
"This dress is like if Ariel was Cinderella's designer." — Kali Fencl
-
5. The Black Dress
"She looks like she snuck out of the funeral of her wealthy fifth husband to go marry her wealthy sixth husband." — Emily Scafidi
-
6. The Mini Dress
"Warning: brides who wear this dress should also not release doves at a wedding." — Bri Pruett
"I like to think all the down feathers my winter coat loses get a second life in this dress." — Kali Fencl
-
7. The Nake Dress
"I would need abs to wear this. I ain't got time for abs." — Kai Fencl
-
8. The simple silhouette
"Ah, the classic 'we don't use electricity' look" — Josh Womack