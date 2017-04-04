This Collection of Flower Girl Dresses Is Too Cute

Your wedding may be your special day but you know who else can't wait for it? Your flower girls. And just like you want to look your best when you walk down the aisle, they do, too.

Parisian bridal designer Laure de Sagazan has partnered with French children’s brand Jacadi to release a capsule collection of flower girl dresses that is the definition of French chic, only for girls younger than 12. De Sagazan, whose trademark designs include statement separates and boho silhouettes, has created three super cute styles that mirror her effortless aesthetic.

VIDEO: How to Arrange Flowers

Lace and exquisite detailing take center stage in all of them. The bodice of a pleated short-sleeve dress is decorated with delicate lace, and another one—with a drop waist silhouette—features decorative detailing on the chest and flutter sleeves. If you prefer to mix and match the little one's outfit, then opt for either the gorgeous organza top or the pleated cotton skirt, sold separately.

Courtesy of Jacadi

RELATED: How to Get Married Like a French Woman

Courtesy of Jacadi

Whichever style you decide to go with, de Sagazan has a word of advice for you. "Avoid dressing them as if you were disguising them as mini brides, as small adults," she told us. "Girls should look their age. They should have a dress that does not stop them from running and playing, but can be just the right touch of elegance with beautiful fabrics. And if she can wear the dress again because she loves it so much, that's even better!"

The collection can be previewed and purchased at the Laure de Sagazan showroom in New York City as well as online at Jacadi.com.

Courtesy of Jacadi