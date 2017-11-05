15 Chic Coats to Keep You Warm at Your Winter Wedding

You have your dream wedding dress and everything to go with it (a pair of comfy shoes included) but if you are getting married in the winter months ahead, you'll also need an elegant coat to keep you warm. Trust us, don't try to pull off a Phoebe Buffay and brave the elements or you may end up with taking a serious cold to your honeymoon. Not very romantic, right?!
Instead, opt for an elegant and cozy coat to complement your look. If you are an edgy bride, consider a cool leather jacket, or, for the traditional bride—maybe a luxurious cashmere coat. Scroll down to see a roundup of the chicest winter outerwear for your wedding.
1. KRISTEN BLAKE Wool Blend Coat
$200
2. ROKSANDA Laurette velvet-trimmed cape
$2,580
3. Paige Devin Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket
$635
4. Barbara Lohmann Eugenie Double-Breasted Cashmere Topper
$2,695
5. STELLA MCCARTNEY Masha cropped faux fur coat
$1,535
6. Max Mara Ghiera Long Sleeve Coat
$1,250
7. THE ROW Tiel silk-jacquard coat
$1,990
8. Sofia Cashmere Belted Shawl-Collar Baby Suri Alpaca Wrap Coat
$971
9. Betsey Johnson Faux-Fur Capelet
$98
10. Sentaler Suri Alpaca Stand-Collar Button-Front Belted Cape
$690
11. Maximilian Furs Knit Mink Fur Coat
$6,500
12. Lea & Viola Graceanne Flutter-Sleeve Coat
$168
13. Annabelle NYC Antoinette Wrap
$220
14. Sleeping On Snow Hygge Cardigan
$198
15. BHLDN Miller Velvet Wrap
$320