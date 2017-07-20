5 Celebrity-Approved Wedding Venues Where You Can Get Married, Too

Ah, celebrities—they are just like us (except richer and with more Instagram followers). Sure, there may not be a screaming crowd of fans lining up behind us and our home isn't a $400,000-a month rental mansion in Malibu but when it comes to wedding and our honeymoon, we all want the best.
VIDEO: Wedding Registry Do's and Don'ts
And sometimes 'the best" is more affordable and accessible than you may think. Ok, we're not talking about getting married in Reese Witherspoon's Ojai, Calif. private ranch where she and husband Jim Toth got hitched, but there are venues that have had their fair share of celebrity attention where you, too, can host your wedding.
Here are five beautiful celebrity-approved spots to check out if you're in the market for a romantic wedding venue, with a hint of luxury.
-
1. The Breakers
Where: Palm Beach, Florida
Why: What can be more romantic than saying your vows by the ocean at sunset? Whether you are planning a small, intimate ceremony or a grand affair, The Breakers can accommodate both—just ask Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The couple got hitched here in 2015 among an abundance of beautiful flowers.
For more information, visit: thebreakers.com
-
2. Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Where: Brooklyn, NY
Why: It's not easy to find a quiet spot in New York, but Brooklyn Botanic Gardens is like an oasis of beautiful cherry tress, lawns, and wildflowers tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Brooklyn. And we are sure that this was one of the reasons why The O.C. actor Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin tied the knot here last month.
For more information, visit: bbg.org
-
3. Oheka Castle
Where: Huntington, NY
Why: This picturesque 20th century estate has the stamp of approval of DWTS duo Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy so you know it has excellent ball room dancing options. The Gilded Age-inspired chateau has a distinct European vibe to it and would make for the perfect castle wedding.
For more information, visit: oheka.com
-
4. The Coeur d'Alene Resort
Where: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Why: Allow us to quote newly-wed Julianne Hough on why she and husband Brooks Laich picked the scenic Coeur d'Alene lake for their wedding earlier this month. “When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together," the DWTS judge told People.
For more information, visit: cdaresort.com
-
5. Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel
Where: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Why: Terranea Resort is truly a slice of heaven situated only 30 miles south of LA. The resort offers breathtaking views of the Pacific and has several event venues on site that you can choose from depending on the size of your wedding reception. It's no wonder that celebs like Ne-Yo, Pretty Little Liars actor Chad Lowe, and Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky all got hitched here.
For more information, visit: terranea.com