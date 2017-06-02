Celebrity Veil-Friendly Hairstyles to Recreate for Your Own Wedding

Along with something borrowed and something blue, a veil is one of the many essentials on the checklists of every bride who's opting to have a traditional wedding. But, after saying "yes" to the dress for the big day, the next puzzle a bride has is figuring out the best hairstyle that will compliment her veil. To save you some of the pre-wedding day stress, we turned to our favorite celebrities who wore veils when they tied the knot for inspiration—whether you want to wear your hair down or in an updo.
Here, we've compiled five veil-friendly hairstyles stars wore to their weddings that are worthy of recreating for your own big day.
1. Chrissy Teigen
If you love a classic braid but want your favorite hairstyle to feel extra special for your wedding day, look no further than Chrissy Teigen's updo. The star wore a low chignon that was a series of plaits twisted up with her veil pinned on top.
2. Kate Middleton
Known for her signature blowout with bouncy curls, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't stray too far from the look for her wedding to Prince William. If you have long hair and want to wear it down, her easy half-up half-down style with volume at the crown is polished and still leaves room for your veil if you have one that is meant to be worn on top of your head.
3. Ciara
Describe Ciara's loose, beachy wedding day waves in one word: perfect. The style is romantic, effortless, and will work with any type of veil.
4. Pippa Middleton
While her sister Kate may be known for her flawless blowouts, Pippa Middleton favors her hair straight or in an elegant updo. For her recent wedding to businessman James Matthews Pippa wore her hair in an intricate chignon that was just as breathtaking as her dress. The style was the perfect size for wearing a veil draped over your head like she did, or if you want to pin one onto the updo itself.
5. Nicky Hilton
When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a sleek, classic ballerina bun like the low knot Nicky wore on her big day. It's a simple style that looks polished will compliment the pretty details of your veil and dress, rather than stealing the spotlight.