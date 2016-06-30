This Celebrity Trainer's Workout Will Get You Wedding-Dress Ready in 4 Moves

The secret to looking amazing in your wedding dress? Committing to consistently doing the body-sculpting compound moves of Kacy’s Grace & Power circuit. In four moves, you can sculpt leaner, more graceful, arms, shoulders and core that are wedding-dress-ready. Get the plan for your chest, back, shoulders and abs below!

VIDEO: Watch Kacey Demonstrate The Moves

The Move: Push-Up Tri-Fector

Equipment: two small towels or a pair of gliders.

Muscles Targeted: Abs, arms, chest, back and legs, plus the heart with its cardiovascular kick!

Reps: Do steps below as indicated, then rest for 30 – 60 seconds. Then follow with two more rounds to complete 3 sets.

- Starting in plank position, hands a little wider than shoulder width apart, a towel or Glider under each foot.

- Start with one push-up. If you're unable to do a full push-up, remain in plank position.

- Next, transition into basic pull-ins, bringing your knees towards your shoulders, then straight back 3 times in a smooth movement.

- Next, move into 3 mountain climbers

- Finally, go directly into 3 pull-ins with open/close legs at the end.

- Congratulations! That’s one set. Rest for 30 – 60 seconds, and repeat 2 more times.

The Move: Open with Purpose

Strong curvy shoulders along with a toned chest and back are like the creamy froth on your cappuccino – they’re delicious! In my experience, women who feel good about their arms, embrace the world with greater ease.

Equipment: set of dumbbells 2-3lbs (maximum!)

Muscles Targeted: shoulders, back and chest.

Reps: do 8-12 reps, then rest for 30 – 60 seconds. Then follow with two more reps to complete 3 sets.

- Stand in a power position, feet close together, knees slightly bent.

- Hold dumbbells in your hands with your arms extended straight down at your sides, palms facing your thighs.

- Keeping arms extended, raise them straight out in front of your body until they are parallel to the floor.

- Next, squeeze your shoulder blades together and open your arms straight out to the sides so your body forms a T.

- Squeeze your chest, and bring the weights together in front of your chest.

The Move: Push, Pull, Kickback

Muscles Targeted: chest, back, shoulders and triceps, with a bonus – your booty and thighs get a nice burn!

- Assume a squat position with your legs bent about 45 degrees.

- Hold a light dumbbell in each, arms bent so the weights are positioned just in front of your chest, palms facing each other.

- Extend your arms straight out in front of you, pushing the weights forward.

- Next, bend your elbows, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull the weights back to either side of your chest.

- Finally, straighten your arms out behind you.

The Move: Chest/Abs Master Blaster

Muscles Targeted: chest, arms and abs.

- Lie on your back with a light weight in each hand, legs bent and feet flat on the floor. Head relaxed on the floor.

Position the dumbbells at the shoulders with upper arms at about 45 degrees to the body. Take a deep breath and inhale through your nose.

- In one smooth motion, exhale as you push the weights upward, while lifting your head and shoulders off the floor, straightening your arms and bringing your hands together, contracting your abdominals by pulling your navel to your spine. Immediately lower your arms and shoulders to the starting position, inhaling again, repeating sequence 6 more times.

- Staying in this same position (on your back, weights in hand, head relaxed back, legs bent, feet flat on floor). Bring both arms out to your sides, forming a T, but keeping your legs bent. Keep your wrists firm and your arms straight or slightly bent. Inhale and take a deep breath.

- Exhale as you lift your upper body, carefully bringing the dumbbells together over the center of you chest and directly towards your knees. Slowly bring you upper body and arms back to the starting T position.

- Repeat exhaling as you lift your upper body, this time, carefully bringing the dumbbells towards the outsides of your thighs, towards your feet.

- Again. Slowly bring your head, upper body and arms back to the starting T position.

- Repeat, alternating, lifting towards your knees, return, lifting towards the outside of your thighs and feet.

- Do 6 reps. Repeat a full set, then rest 30 – 60 seconds, and try to do 2 more sets.

Quick Tip: How to Destress

A few things to keep in mind on your bridal journey: enjoy it. Another tip? Show yourself some love in all of the following ways:

- Quiet the negative self-talk

- Be kind to yourself (no harsh judgments!)

- Nourish yourself with healthy, nutritious food. This will keep you lean and strong

- Commit and be consistent with your Grace & Power Workout – just 22 minutes a day will help you sculpt lean, elegant lines that will be a perfect fit for your wedding dress!

Must-Try Recipe

Kacy's smoked salmon carpaccio recipe:

4 ounces sliced smoked salmon

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chopped green onion

Fresh ground black pepper

3 Wasa Light Rye Crispbread slices

1 cup mixed green salad

Arrange salmon slices on a platter so they are close but not overlapping. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

Place lemon juice and garlic in a small bowl, and beat with a fork. Slowly beat in the olive oil. Add half of the chopped green onion to the dressing mixture, and reserve the rest.

Drizzle the dressing over the salmon slices and garnish with the remaining green onion. Grind black pepper to taste over salmon.

Serve with Wasa crips and salad, and enjoy!

1 serving

Nutritional facts person serving; calories 371; Fat 19g( saturated, 3.0g polyunsaturated, 2.8g; monounsaturated, 12.2g)

Protein 24. 4g; carbohydrates 26.9g; Fiber 6.2g; cholesterol 26mg; Iron3mg; Sodium 775 mg; calcium 76 mg