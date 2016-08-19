5 Celeb-Inspired Outfits to Channel For All Your Wedding Events  

It’s not all about the dress. OK, it totally is, but you still want to look your best for the tons of other bridal occasions you need to attend. Whether you're headed to your bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, or honeymoon, we have the perfect outfit for every wedding event—and it's all thanks to some of our fave celebrities like Jessica Alba and Gigi Hadid. Let these A-list ladies show you how it's done!
1. Bridal Shower
We’re pretty obsessed with Jessica Alba in this gorgeous white lace dress. Obviously her shoe choice was on point as well—a silver pointy-toe pump is perfection with this look and so much more fun (and unexpected) than a basic nude scrappy stiletto.
Try this similar version from Lulus.
Lulus available at lulus.com | $64
2. Bachelorette Party
Gigi Hadid’s short stunner is clearly how you should do the night right. Short and sexy, but still sophisticated thanks to the embellishments.
Try this similar version from Dress the Population
Available at nordstrom.com | $198
3. Rehearsal Dinner
The rehearsal dinner is really your opportunity to go all out, fashion wise, which kind of means anything goes, color wise. Although most brides might play it safe with white, metallic hues like silver and gold are very on-trend these days, as are over-the-top gowns. Remember Amal Clooney’s red and black work of art dress?! We love Kat Hudson’s white-meets-black number though, which amps up the sex appeal with a sheer bottom.
Try this similar version from Jonathan Simkhai
Jonathan Simkhai available at shopbop.com | $695
4. Post-Wedding Brunch
Wearing white to everything is a bit done, don’t you think? Surprise everyone with a super fem frock at the post-wedding brunch instead. Lupita Nyong’o’s floral skirt and fitted top combo is pure #outfitgoals.
Try a similar skirt from Eliza J and this top from Charlotte Russe
Available at nordstrom.com | $88.80
5. Travelling For Your Honeymoon
Heidi Klum is the queen of major red carpet mini skirts and effortlessly flawless street style. Seriously, she slays every look, no matter where she is. Take her laid-back black jumpsuit, for example. This look is perfect for traveling when you’re honeymoon bound because it’s super comfortable for planes, trains, and automobiles, and it can be dressed up or down. With flats, shades, and a roomy bag for day, or with heels and some statement jewelry for night — when you don’t have time to change on your way to dinner from the airport.
Try this similar version from LOFT
Available at LOFT.com | $75