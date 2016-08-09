Married Couples Who Are Basically Morphing Into Each Other

You know that feeling when a celebrity hits the red carpet and you're like "oh, how nice, he showed up with his sister!" And then you realize they're most definitely NOT siblings? If the answer is no, prepare to have your mind blown with eight married couples who are totally twinning.
1. Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
It's like Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap all over again with these two.
2. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
These lovebirds have that whole "epically chiseled cheekbones" thing in common. Not to mention their chin. And eyebrow shape. And literally everything.
3. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Let's start out with this photo, which we present to you without comment. Mind blown yet? Get ready, there's more.
4. Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez
One word: dimples.
5. Jacqui Ainsley and Guy Ritchie
Face shape? Check! Nose shape? Check! Lip shape? Check!
6. Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham
OK, we know they aren't even close to being married, but can we all agree that their cute half smiles are mirror images?
7. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
It's all in the eyes, chins and brows with these two.
8. LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian
They have the exact same face. That is all. We rest our case.