7 Celebrity Couples with Crazy Height Differences

Fact: love is blind. Which is super useful when you're dating someone who towers so far above you that you can barely see their face without glasses. On that note, we're rounding up seven celebs whose spouses are gazing down on them in adoration.
-
1. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy
At 5'2'' and 6'3'', Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have more than a foot of distance between them—making for some pretty amazing paparazzi shots.
-
2. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
5'3'' Jessica Simpson basically lives her life in platforms and heels, so her 12-inch height difference with 6'3'' Eric Johnson ain't no thing most of the time. Just part of dating a massive football player, right?
-
3. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
At 6'3'', Sacha Baron Cohen absolutely towers over Isla Fisher, who's a full foot shorter than him. Again, heels were made for a reason, people.
-
4. Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko
In case you can't tell by this completely iconic (and totally cute) photo of 5-foot tall Hayden Panettiere straining to put her arm around 6'6'' Wladimir Klitschko, he's a million miles taller than she is. Thank God for stilettos.
-
5. Dax Shephard and Kristen Bell
5'1'' Kristen Bell (or as we call her, Anna of Arendelle) and 6'2'' Dax Shepard have just over a foot between them — aka the size of an entire tiny human.
-
6. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith is pretty petite at just 5', while Will Smith is pretty the-opposite-of-petite at 6'3''. But meh, what's a 1-inch height difference among loved ones?
-
7. Nicole Alexander and Shaquille O'Neal
Guys, Shaquille O'Neal is literally over seven feet tall (7'1'' to be exact). Meaning, even the supermodels among us have nothing on his height. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Alexander, is a dainty 5'2''. P.S. we know, we know, these two aren't married — but we had to slip them onto this list due to their insane height difference.