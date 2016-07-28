7 Celebrity Couples with Crazy Height Differences

7 Celebrity Couples with Crazy Height Differences
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
July 28, 2016 @ 2:00 PM
BY: Mehera Bonner

Fact: love is blind. Which is super useful when you're dating someone who towers so far above you that you can barely see their face without glasses. On that note, we're rounding up seven celebs whose spouses are gazing down on them in adoration. 

RELATED: Jessica Timberlake and Other Celebs Who Legally Changed Their Names After Marriage

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top