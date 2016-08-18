9 Celebrity Brides Who Didn't Wear Wedding Gowns

Because why wear a dress when you can wear a jumpsuit?
When you think of celebrity weddings, the first image that comes to mind—other than cake—is probably a bride in a gorgeous wedding gown. But plenty of celeb brides take a break from the norm and wear outfits that are a little more outside-the-box—from skirt suits, to tube socks, to jumpsuits. Get inspired by the unique brides in this roundup.
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's wedding dress looks pretty standard, but she's actually wearing a pair of... shorts! Oh, and a cashmere sweater. The unusual outfit was designed by Carolina Herrera, and it might be our favorite on this list.
2. Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe was certainly thinking outside-the-box when she married baseball player Joe Dimaggio. The icon wore a chocolate brown pencil dress, with a matching jacket trimmed with white fur. Classic, chic, and very un-bridal.
3. Yoko Ono
OK, so Yoko Ono's wedding outfit is less of a gown and more of a "something you'd wear to play tennis in." The artist donned a super mod short dress during her 1969 Gibraltar wedding to John Lennon, pairing it with a felt hat, sneakers, and tube socks. She woke up like this. #Flawless
4. Emma Thompson
There are no words for how epic Emma Thompson's wedding dress was when she said "I do" to Kenneth Branagh in 1989. Let's just say it's a fascinating and fun product of its decade.
5. Mia Farrow
When Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow wed in 1966, the 21-year-old bride decided to take a break from the norm and wore a double-breasted skirt suit. Here for it!
6. Solange
Solange wore multiple looks during her November 2014 wedding to Alan Ferguson, one of which was a bridal jumpsuit with a cape. Coolest. Bride. Ever. The minimalist ivory outfit was created by Stéphane Rolland, and is a true statement piece—especially paired with that red lip.
7. Lauren Bacall
Looking for another bride who wore a suit on her wedding day? Enter Lauren Bacall, who wore a belted two-piece doeskin beige outfit during her 1945 wedding to Humphrey Bogart.
8. Bianca Jagger
Instead of wearing a white wedding gown during her May 1971 nuptials, Mick Jagger's wife, Bianca, opted for something slightly more cool girl. A YSL Le Smoking jacket and a wide-brimmed hat, to be exact.
9. Audrey Hepburn
Old Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn wore a decidedly un-bridal Givenchy dress to her 1969 wedding to Andrea Dotti, and chose to wear a headscarf instead of a veil. She looked more like she was going to Sunday brunch than a picnic, but hey, whatever works.