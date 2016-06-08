These Celebrity Weddings Will Make You Want to Get Married on a Beach

As cheesy as it is, there's just something ridiculously romantic about getting married at the beach with the sand in your toes. We'd know, because we've been looking at celebrity beach wedding pics all day, and for real: the romance is at an all time high. While destination weddings are pretty common among engaged celebs, only a handful couples have locked their love down on the beach. Check them out, and then close your computer and go outside because the urge to tan is definitely a side effect of this list.
-
1. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Cindy Crawford's wedding to Rande Gerber couldn't have been more '90s: first of all, it took place in 1998; second of all, it featured a silk slip dress; and finally, it was on the beach. The supermodel wore a simple John Galliano gown and bare feet, saying, "I wore John Galliano off the rack because the wedding was supposed to be secret. We married in the Bahamas in front of our friends and family and it was so special — it was different for my second wedding. We walked each other down the aisle." (Note: Cindy's first marriage was to Richard Gere and her wedding ring was made from tin foil.)
-
2. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
While Matt and Luciana technically got married at City Hall, they had a vow renewal ceremony in 2013 on the island of St. Lucia. Guests from Ben Affleck to Don Cheadle enjoyed a reception on the beach, and the couple spent nearly $1 million to rent out the entirety of the Sugar Beach resort. "We were gonna get married over Christmas [in 2005], and then somebody got wind of it, and my publicist told me these people are are all going to go down to Miami where we lived at the time," Matt explained of their original decision to hit City Hall. "We thought our whole holiday break was going get ruined with people hanging around, with helicopters and all that stuff. So we literally ran to the city on [on December 9, 2005,] and just tied the knot really quickly, just to kind of nip that whole thing in the bud."
-
3. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Though they're no longer together (RIP, Bennifer 2.0), Jennifer and Ben were lucky in love back in 2005, when they got married at the 1,000-acre private isle of Parrot Cay. Privacy was key to the pair, hence the super blurry paparazzi photos that captured the romantic ceremony.
-
4. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Megan and Brian had a super simple Hawaiian beach wedding in 2010, starring them, Green's son, Kassius, and an Armani Prive gown. Basically, everything important. The ceremony took place at sunset at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu, and yes — Megan was barefoot. Sand + high heels = not a good combo.
-
5. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Johnny and Amber recently announced their divorce after just over a year of marriage, but 15 months ago they tied the knot during a private ceremony in the Bahamas (where Johnny owns an island). "Johnny's private island is a tropical paradise. Wedding guests were treated to an amazing weekend that ended with a romantic beach ceremony," a source told People. "Guests relaxed on the beaches, had fun snorkeling and enjoyed food cooked by private chefs. Everyone seemed to have the best time. It was a very celebratory vibe."
-
6. Jewel and Ty Murray
Jewel married bonafide cowboy Ty Murray during a 2008 beachside wedding in the Bahamas. The couple (who are now divorced) exchanged vows on the sand, and let's just say they were peak sweet: "I said that I'll try to make our lives the best piece of art I've ever done," Jewel told reporters at the time. Her husband's thoughts? "It felt like we were the only ones in the world."
-
7. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Alicia and Swizz traded "I dos" in 2010, opting to make their love official at a private home on the Mediterranean Sea. Alicia—who was pregnant at the time—wore a Grecian Vera Wang dress, while Dr. Deepak Chopra officiated. #Casual #Normal #Ordinary.
-
8. Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey
Glee star Naya Rivera married Ryan Dorsey during an intimate wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Naya wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and carried a bouquet of daisies and baby's breath. "We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife," they said. "Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for."