6 Celebrity-Approved Honeymoon Destinations

After months of stressful wedding planning, you deserve to treat yourself and your husband to a couple of weeks of peace and quiet. Trust us, if there's a trip that you should be splurging on, that's your honeymoon. And when it comes to choosing an exclusive and romantic getaway, nobody does it better than celebs.
From the white-sand beaches of the Seychelles to a 5-star historic mansion in Ireland, these six destinations have all gotten the celebrity stamp of approval.
-
1. Amalfi Coast, Italy
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth got hitched in her ranch in Ojai, California, but the couple visited the most romantic spots in Europe on their honeymoon. After a short stay in Paris, they headed to the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy. The Toths stayed in the 5-star luxury hotel Le Sirenuse that offers breathtaking views of the Positano Bay.
According to People, Witherspoon and Toth also enjoyed a meal at La Caravella, a popular Michelin-star restaurant, where the actress ordered "lemon leaf stuffed with fennel shredded fish, grilled and served with fennel, homemade cutlet pasta with ricotta cheese, buffalo ricotta cheese and pear with Aglianico wine and raw squids."
-
2. Seychelles
There are 115 islands that make up the Seychelles archipelago, all offering white-sand beaches and clear turquoise water. So it's not surprising that the small Indian Ocean republic, also home to a number of lush nature reserves and coral reefs, has gotten some serious celebrity attention.
After their much publicized wedding in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton flew to a very secret location for their honeymoon. Of course, when it comes to the royal couple, nothing really stays a secret for a very long time. It turned out that they had had jetted off to the Seychelles' North Island Resort, an exclusive 11-villa resort, surrounded by coconut groves where each villa has its own butler and a private chef.
Another couple that also chose North Island as their post-wedding getaway? The Clooneys.
-
3. St. Barts
The French-speaking Caribbean island has been a favorite getaway spot for so many celebs that it's probably impossible to visit it without spotting an A list couple or a Victoria's Secret angel.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo also chose the idyllic island as their "mini honeymoon" spot after tying the knot on Necker Island. Instead of staying in one of St. Barts' many luxury hotels, the couple opted for a private yacht.
-
4. Tanzania
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's wedding and honeymoon was a true international affair. After tying the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy, the couple jetted off to East Africa. The Timberlakes picked the Singita Faru Faru Lodge in Northern Tanzania for their honeymoon spot.
Built on a hill, the exclusive lodge offers gorgeous views best enjoyed while soaking up Vitamin D by one of their two swimming pools. And the ultimate exclusivity feature? There is no cell phone signal in the area.
-
5. Bali, Indonesia
Bali really does have it all—beautiful beaches, breathtaking nature, and captivating history and culture. The Island of the Gods is also the sight of numerous geological wonders such as the hidden canyon of Sukawati and the lush hills of Bukit Teletubbies.
The place is so romantic that Chris Pratt and Anna Farris had a spontaneous wedding here in 2009, and Ashley Simpson and Evan Ross spent a magical honeymoon at the The St. Regis Bali Resort after their nuptials in Greenwich, Connecticut.
-
6. Ireland
Kim K and Kanye may have had one of the most over-the-top celebrity weddings of all time, but the couple went into a completely different direction for their honeymoon. Instead if flying to some exclusive sunny island, they chose to spent their honeymoon hiking in Laois County, Ireland.
The couple stayed at the 5-star historic hotel Ballyfin set at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains. The estate features a medieval-style tower, a lake, and 614 acres of parks and gardens. "We spent Kanye’s bday in Ireland a few years back & fell in love with it!” Kardashian tweeted at the time of their honeymoon destination. “It’s such a calming relaxing place!"