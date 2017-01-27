6 Celebrity-Approved Honeymoon Destinations

There are 115 islands that make up the Seychelles archipelago, all offering white-sand beaches and clear turquoise water. So it's not surprising that the small Indian Ocean republic, also home to a number of lush nature reserves and coral reefs, has gotten some serious celebrity attention.

After their much publicized wedding in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton flew to a very secret location for their honeymoon. Of course, when it comes to the royal couple, nothing really stays a secret for a very long time. It turned out that they had had jetted off to the Seychelles' North Island Resort, an exclusive 11-villa resort, surrounded by coconut groves where each villa has its own butler and a private chef.

Another couple that also chose North Island as their post-wedding getaway? The Clooneys.