These Celebs Designed Their Own Wedding Dresses — And They're Gorgeous

With sky's the limit budgets and tons of connections, it's no surprise that celebrities flock to high end designers for their wedding gowns. But why hire a company to make the most important dress of your life when you can make it yourself? Or at the very least co-create it. Check out six adventurous celebs who said yes to designing their own dress.

Angelina Jolie (er, Her Kids)

We're STILL talking about Angelina Jolie's stunning @Versace wedding gown: http://t.co/Aoqpw0lKZB pic.twitter.com/I9LpJvxD4y — InStyle (@InStyle) September 3, 2014

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in France, and paid homage to their children on Angie's gorgeous custom gown. The bride wore an satin Versace with a mile-long veil covered in drawings by her children that were embroidered by master tailor, Luigi Massi. “Luigi is like family to me and I couldn’t imagine anyone else making this dress,” Jolie told People. “He knows and cares for the children and it was great fun putting it together.”

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci married James Heerdegen in 2013, and decided to work with Givenchy to create a lovely lace dress with cutout shoulders. "It's fun," she said of the process. "We are still in the initial sketching stages."

Whitney Port

Who better to put the finishing touches on than your mama. It was so important to me that she be by my side in those last moments before I walked down the aisle. Not only for the emotional support but who better to make sure you look just so?! (You should have seen her after this pic. She was the real show stopper) ❤️ #WhitneyxStyleCodeLive #SCLTakeover #TakeoverTuesday A photo posted by Style Code Live (@stylecodelive) on May 10, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Whitney Port is a total fashionista, so it's no surprise that she designed her own dress. "When I first pictured myself as a bride, [I thought] really simple, silk, something strapless or spaghetti straps, kind of like a slip dress," she told E! News. "As the planning process went on, I decided, 'You know I think I want to do something a little more elaborate, a little more special.' So, the dress has a lot of detail to it, it's pretty full on."

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson designed her own dress when she got engaged to David Otunga, saying, "I designed it myself. It’s white. That’s the color, in keeping with tradition." Sounds great, but FYI: these two still haven't made their love connection official, so we'll have to wait to see Hudson's creation IRL.

Jenny Packham

19.12.15 Mathew and I married! @mo_hydepark photo by @tonjethoresen A photo posted by Jenny Packham (@jennypackham) on Dec 20, 2015 at 2:29am PST

Wedding dress designer Jenny Packham makes clothes for a living, so you better believe she created her own gown. The bride chose a grey lace cocktail-length piece with three quarter length sleeves and sandals to match. We literally can't get over that gorgeous semi-high collar.

Blake Lively

Make no mistake: Blake wore a designer gown when she married Ryan Reynolds. Marchesa, to be exact. But according to the designers, she was heavily involved in the process. "I've worked with her so many times and know her so well," Georgiana Chapman told Us Weekly. "[She] has a very clean sense of fashion...she was very involved."