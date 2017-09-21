5 Celebs Who Pulled Off A See-Through Wedding Dress

While in recent years "naked" dresses have become a staple on the red carpet, that trend hasn't really translated to the world of real weddings. Of course, that's totally understandable—the thought of wearing a sheer gown in front of all your friends and family may make you feel a little uncomfortable.

But don't scratch it off completely just yet, because not all see-through wedding dresses are created equal. And to prove our point, we put rounded up five completely stunning bridal looks that celebrities wore on their most special day.

Julianne Hough, for instance, married Brooks Laich in a classic strapless gown by Marchesa but opted for something more fun and modern for the reception—a three-piece ensemble consisting of a bodysuit, a tulle skirt and an illusion cape. And we have to admit, we're still spellbound by it.

Models Kate Moss and Bar Refaeli went for dresses with partly sheer skirts, and that's another classy way to ace the trend. And if you feel you want to go all in, then just follow Isabeli Fontana's example.

Now scroll down to see five ways to wear a see-through dress on your wedding.