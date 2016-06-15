5 Celebs Who Rocked Red Lips on Their Wedding Day

Natural makeup is still on trend in the world of celebrity bridal beauty, but let's give a shout out to all the ladies who weren't afraid to rock red lips on their big day. Sure, there's some valid concern about getting lipstick on your white dress/all over your husband's face — but if making this gallery has taught us anything, it's that nothing beats the timeless beauty of a cherry lip.
1. Grace Kelly
Most of Grace Kelly's wedding photos are in black-and-white, but if you check out some colored snaps of the gorgeous event, you can see that she wore a coral-colored lipstick. The surprising choice actually makes Grace's ultra-traditional gown just a bit edgy, and (of course) has a major Old Hollywood vibe. They don't call her a style icon for nothing, guys.
2. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani is known for her signature pout, so naturally she wore a bold lip during her wedding to Gavin Rossdale. The No Doubt singer chose a deep red, offering a lovely contrast to the vibrant pink dip-dye on her couture dress.
3. Sofia Vergara
Not only did Sofia Vergara only use drugstore makeup on her wedding day, she had a custom lipstick created by CoverGirl called "Sofia in Love." Basically, her wedding makeup is goals. "I finally found the perfect shade! It is a beautiful, rich red that I think is going to look great," she said. "I know that it will look great after the kiss, eating the cake, and dancing all night long!"
4. Solange
Solange is one of the chicest celebrity brides of all time, and her wedding day lipstick did not disappoint. The star wore a caped ivory jumpsuit, and paired the look with a super bold red lip. Clean, modern, and oh-so glam.
5. Amal Clooney
Amal enlisted the help of Charlotte Tilbury on her wedding day, who gave her a perfectly executed lip. The makeup artist used her Lip Cheat liner in Pillow Talk, as well as a mixture of Bond Girl and Amazing Grace lipsticks. The results? Simply gorgeous—just ask George Clooney.