11 Brides Who Just Couldn't Leave Their Cats at Home

What could make your wedding day more amazing than having your furry friend—whether you want them to or not—join in on the fun?

Since today is International Cat Day (#InternationalCatDay for those of you social media lovers), we thought we'd treat you to 11 of the cutest photos of felines—probably enjoying themselves a little too much—on their human's big day.

Sit back, keep scrolling, and have your local ASPCA on speed dial as you enjoy these fabulous snapshots:

This cat who is upstaging its owner by nailing an over-the-shoulder pose.

My baby girl is ready for her mommy and daddy's wedding! #bridecat #catbride #catwedding #divacat #spoiled #weddingtime #catsofinstagram A photo posted by Kristen Hanford (@kristen_nh) on Jul 30, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

The cat who just wants to be held.

With Mia on my wedding day! #catwedding #catmom #catlover #caturday #weddings #wed #wedded #marriedbliss #crazycatlady #mia #siamese #himalayan #cat#catsofinstagram #kitten #kittenplay #crossfitpr #crossfitbabe #crossfitgirl #crossfitlife #evaguadalupe #hairpiece #love #puertorico A photo posted by @barbellsandkittens on Apr 15, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

This cat who is looking directly into your soul.

The cat who is a stowaway under the bride's dress.

"Hello there !" #wedding #cats #catsatweddings #spoted #hellokitty #hello A photo posted by Grigore Ionut (@grigoreionut87) on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:32am PST

This cat who loves shoes just as much as we do.

When you're photographing the shoes and someone can't hide their curiosity #jelphotography A photo posted by Jel Photography (@jelphoto) on Dec 23, 2015 at 12:15am PST

The cat who just wants to dance with somebody—or a tree.

My collection of #catsatweddings is slowly growing! A photo posted by Heidi Sandoval (@heidi.sandoval) on Nov 20, 2015 at 7:07am PST

This cat who is just passing through... a photoshoot.

My crazy cat lady side wishes there were cats photobombing every wedding 😹 #outtake #butnotreallyanouttake #weddingcats #morecatsmorecats #emmashourdsphotography A photo posted by Emma Shourds (@emmaleeshourds) on Jun 20, 2015 at 12:15pm PDT

The cat who is basically a maid of honor.

What a cat lady does on her wedding day #mrandmrswells2015 #masonphotography #wedding #bride #weddingcats #flowercats #catsofinstagram #cats #tica #lucy #fluffyfriends #weddings2015 #TheKnot #weddingPR #soloverly #theknotrings @lynnettemason A photo posted by Taylor Wells (@taycwellsie) on Jan 12, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

This cat who is clearly smizing with the bride.

A bride and her cat. #wescraftphotography #chicagoweddingphotographer #napervilleweddingphotographer #lakevillaweddingphotographer #serbianwedding #weddingcats #bridesandcats #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #instacat #cat A photo posted by Wes Craft (@wescraftograph) on Nov 14, 2015 at 11:07pm PST

The dressed-up pair of cats who cannot even deal with the excitement.

Mummy and daddy got married! The amazing @phoebs_photography did a post-wedding photo shoot with us cats, as we weren't quite up to the task of attending a beach wedding! Phoebe is doing free photo shoots for the rest of April, check out her Instagram or website to see more of her work and enquire about booking your free Melbourne shoot! http://www.phoebsphotography.com/index.html #freephotoshoot #catsagram #weddingcats #raggorgeous A photo posted by Teddy And Simba (@teddyandsimba) on Apr 12, 2015 at 4:34am PDT

And lastly, this cake topper that was made with cat people in mind.