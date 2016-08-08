11 Brides Who Just Couldn't Leave Their Cats at Home

Talk about having a purr-fect day...
What could make your wedding day more amazing than having your furry friend—whether you want them to or not—join in on the fun?
Since today is International Cat Day (#InternationalCatDay for those of you social media lovers), we thought we'd treat you to 11 of the cutest photos of felines—probably enjoying themselves a little too much—on their human's big day.
Sit back, keep scrolling, and have your local ASPCA on speed dial as you enjoy these fabulous snapshots:
This cat who is upstaging its owner by nailing an over-the-shoulder pose.
The cat who just wants to be held.
This cat who is looking directly into your soul.
The cat who is a stowaway under the bride's dress.
This cat who loves shoes just as much as we do.
The cat who just wants to dance with somebody—or a tree.
This cat who is just passing through... a photoshoot.
The cat who is basically a maid of honor.
This cat who is clearly smizing with the bride.
The dressed-up pair of cats who cannot even deal with the excitement.
Mummy and daddy got married! The amazing @phoebs_photography did a post-wedding photo shoot with us cats, as we weren't quite up to the task of attending a beach wedding!
And lastly, this cake topper that was made with cat people in mind.