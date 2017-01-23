6 Unexpected Ways to Use Calligraphy in Your Wedding

Calligraphy is a no-brainer when it comes to addressing and designing your wedding invitations. It’s pretty; it’s thoughtful; it’s great! But there are even more creative ways to bring this personal touch to nearly every aspect of your wedding.
Here are six non-traditional ways to think outside the box.
1. The Welcome Bag
Greet guests at their hotel with a personalized tote bag. Insert items like an illustrated map that uses script for the card’s title and to ID the locations of the weekend’s events or a custom bottle of champagne. Don’t forget to include a few favorite spots nearby.
Our first wedding of 2017 is with @poshpartygal and her clients are utilizing one of our favorite mediums - magnolia leaves! @pantone was on point with this year's #coloroftheyear selection & we will never grow tired of beautiful greens! If you're interested in our favorite paint pen for projects like this and beyond, you can check out our blog post here 👉🏻 bit.ly/goldpaintpen {direct link in profile}
2. The Reception Table
The most common use of calligraphy here is on personal menus but we’ve started to see an uptick in not-your-average escort cards. Particularly great for destination weddings, we’ve seen our names written on everything from oyster shells to pomegranates. It also looks great on pretty paper napkin rings, table runners with phrases running down from end to end, and decorated clear-bottle centerpieces.
This Welcome Sign decorated with such gorgeous florals still set my heart aflutter every time 💓💓💓 with @joyproctor and @erichmcvey at the @comohotels last year #calligraphy #moderncalligraphy #destinationwedding #baliwedding #weddingsign #foliage #filmphotography #baliweddings #takemewithyou #wedding #weddings #botanicalwedding
3. The Signage
Post beautifully painted signs at each event for your wedding to mark entrances, cocktails at the bar, the food, and more. Go a step further and ask a calligrapher to write your and your significant other’s favorite quote or song lyrics on fabric to hang behind the altar.
Is it funny that there's an "engagement season"?! Yep, the holidays are officially considered engagement season which leads the way into "wedding season" starting in the Spring. Although people of course get engaged & married year round, it's still sort of fun to think about this *magical* time of year! As a small business owner in the wedding industry, it's also considered the "slower" season {I say slower not slow b/c when does it ever feel like things are slow if you're running your own business?!} which is the perfect time to strategize, re-organize, take a break & just get refreshed & prepped for the new year. If you're a small business owner, tell us how you're using this time to prep for 2017! {pic by @nkimphoto | cake topper bit.ly/2eoaWJ3}
4. The Cake
Laser-cutting has changed the script game. Skip the traditional bride-and-groom, bride-and-bride, or groom-and-groom cake topper and opt for an unexpected one with your names or wedding hashtag.
5. The Dresses
Surprise bridesmaids with personalized hangers the morning of the big day. Your BFFs will appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the custom gift and on top of that, they’ll look great in photos.
6. The Thank-You Notes
Obviously, you can use calligraphy to address all those thank-you notes. But you can make life easier—and a touch prettier—and have a stamp created for your return address in script. It adds even more charm and the stamp will last a lifetime. It will come in handy for future greeting and holiday cards.