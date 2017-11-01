Make Burgundy Your Wedding's Elevated Splash of Color

While black and white are timeless classics, adding a touch of color to your wedding day is a sure way to make it stand out. And there's no more elevated shade to take your fall or winter weddings there than burgundy.

The color's name refer to the popular wine region in France, which is just more proof that it's perfect for your wedding celebration. And historically, it's been associated with royalty, oozing formality and luxury. What has contributed to this cousin of red's upswing in popularity?

"The reason burgundy is so popular is that it goes with so many different looks and styles, be it vintage or classic," Sandy Hammer of AllSeated, a wedding planning online tool, told InStyle. "It’s warm for fall and absolutely perfect for the holidays. It can be paired with lighter ivories and creams while also looking amazing with the richer colors like shades of purples and blues. Burgundy can also be paired with gold for a true regal look. And it never goes out of style."

Whether you are going for a rich palette or just a pop of color, the marsala shade is universal enough to be paired with other hues to create a beautiful palette.

For a recent wedding, planner Heather Rouffe of Atlas Event Rental, worked with a bride who wanted an elegant family wedding. Rouffe picked textured burgundy linens, and to add depth to the table, she went with bold amethyst goblets. The result was a formal affair that still had a home-y and cozy feel to it. That warmth which makes the color extra appealing when temperatures are dropping.

Sara Fried of Fête Nashville recommends the shade for bridesmaids dresses, men’s ties, and floral decor.

"If the girls are wearing burgundy dresses, best to keep with pretty simple bouquets filled with mostly whites and some greens and maybe some burgundy berries stuck in here and there. Burgundy-hued berries would be gorgeous boutonnières," she said. "Burgundy pairs better with gold than silver if using metallics with your votives or flatware or china."

