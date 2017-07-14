13 Signs You Are a Bridezilla

Dear brides-to-be, we get it—wedding planning is stressful. You want your special day to be a perfect, Instagram-worthy affair that your guests will remember for the rest of their lives. Naturally, you and those around you must work very hard in the months prior to your wedding to ensure that your perfect vision comes to life. And yes, some may find you a bit too harsh, at times insulting, but the end justifies the means, right?

The next thing you know, fewer and fewer of your friends are speaking to you, and you have the feeling that even your mother is avoiding you. What's that all about? We hate to be the ones that break it to you but you may have turned into a bridezilla.

Read on for 13 definitive signs that suggest you should dial it down a bit.

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive

1. You ask your bridesmaids to help you pay for your $10,000 wedding dress.

2. Your workout trainer suggests you start meditating ... a few times a day.

3. Your bridesmaids stop replying to your group emails and you haven't seen them for brunch in ages.

4. Since you don't eat carbs, nobody can eat carbs in front of you.

5. You haven't seen or talked to your fiancé in days because, all of a sudden, he's gotten too busy at work.

6. You have daily rants on social media about how incompetent everyone around you is and you tag your bridesmaids and vendors in them.

via GIPHY

RELATED: Wedding Etiquette: 5 Things You Should Never Ask Your Bridesmaids to Do

7. You only talk about your wedding and hate the person who tries to change the topic.

8. You ask your ginger bridesmaid to dye her hair brown to match the rest of your bridesmaids.

9. You expect your bridesmaids to be available any time of day and night to discuss "very" important wedding details such as the shade of your cocktail napkins, matching nail polish colors, and the embroidery of your train.

via GIPHY

10. You chose ridiculous bridesmaids dresses, that cost several hundred dollars each, without ever consulting with your bridal party.

11. You expect your bridal party to throw you a glamorous bridal shower, a bridesmaids luncheon, and a destination bachelorette party and pay for all of it by themselves.

12. Your family and friends stage an intervention, where somehow you end up telling them how disappointed you are with them for not being more pro-active with wedding planning.

13. You've gone through every wedding decor photo on Pinterest and you find them all boring and not up to your standards.

via GIPHY