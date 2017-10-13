21 Bridesmaids Dresses You Can Absolutely Wear Again

Being asked to be someone's bridesmaid can be a source of happiness and a stress-inducing experience. We all remember that epic scene from the movie 27 Dresses when Katherine Heigl opens her closet and it's full of bridesmaids dresses she will never wear again, right?

So, dear brides, if you are about to choose your bridal squad's outfits for your big day, don't go for that pricey taffeta number that will eventually end up only taking space in their wardrobes. Instead, opt for something formal and elegant enough for a wedding but also versatile so your BFFs can make another appearance in it sometime in the future. Or even better, let them pick their gowns and only ask them to take into consideration your wedding colors.

Whatever your strategy is, your bridesmaids will be thankful they don't have to spend a fortune on a gown they won't wear again.

VIDEO: 21 Bridesmaids Dresses You Can Wear Again