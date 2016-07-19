This Bride Sang "Natural Woman" at Her Wedding and Straight-up Nailed It

Courtney Simms slayed her wedding day — but not in the way you'd probably think. The NYC-based theater teacher and longtime singer sang "Natural Woman" on her wedding day in a performance dedicated to her new husband.

Yanir Demri, the lucky suited-up man, was front and center as his lady love proved she has the pipes needed to take on the Carole King and Aretha Franklin classic.

"I have never experienced so much love and joy in my life," Yanir told The Huffington Post about the big moment. "It was a perfect song sung by the most perfect bride."

The couple said "I do" at Philadelphia's Hyatt Bellevue on July 10 in front of 250 guests who bore witness to the impromptu jam session, as Courtney never rehearsed with the band. So why was this soulful song chosen?

Turns out Courtney sang "Natural Woman" in front of Yanir the night of their third date, when she'd invited him to watch her perform at an open mic night in NYC.

"I picked the song prior to meeting him, but it is serendipitous how well the lyrics fit how I feel about him today," she told the outlet. "I had never sung it again in front of an audience until my wedding night, when I could finally sing it to him as my husband.”

Check out the full video above and start dreaming of ways to top this jaw-dropping vocal showcase at your very own nuptials — whether you're an American Idol or not.