This Bride Lost 110 Pounds Between Her Engagement and Wedding

When now-husband Matt proposed last year, Haley was was elated. However, that feeling was extinguished upon seeing photos from the couple's engagement. It was then that Haley set out on a quest to slim down for their wedding day—and you have to see the results of her weight loss of 110 pounds to believe it.

"I saw them and didn't even recognize myself," Haley told People. "I cried because this was one of the happiest moments of my life, but I was just so ashamed. I didn't understand how Matt could want to be with someone like me. After seeing those, I knew I needed to change."

The psychology graduate student admitted that she took a different approach to dropping the weight this time as opposed to how she'd tried to get healthy in the past by opting to make "habit changes."

"I tried drastic diets or workouts in the past and always failed after a matter of weeks," Haley, who is from Amarillo, Texas added. "With the small changes, I would just pick two habits and after about a week or two of sticking to it, I'd pick two more."

Haley admitted that "motivation has been such a tricky thing" throughout her major life change but that she was able to keep herself from "being bored or discouraged" by the process. Upon getting married last week, Haley was able to wear her dream dress and feel more at ease.

"It is so surreal," Haley explained. "I thought for sure I would get married in a long-sleeve ball gown dress to hide my whole body, but I ended up picking a strapless mermaid dress. I felt so beautiful in it! Instead of being self-conscious and hiding or sweating the whole time, I was able to feel confident, relax, [and] enjoy my family and friends. I honestly never thought I would feel so happy and carefree about myself on my wedding day."

We're so thrilled for Haley for accomplishing this feat—and for doing it in a healthy way.