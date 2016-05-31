5 Bridal Jewelry Pieces That Will Never Go Out of Style

This story originally appeared in the June 2016 issue of InStyle magazine.
Universally appealing and instantly recognizable, these designs have charmed collectors for decades, striking just the right balance between classic and distinctive.
1. BULGARI B.ZERO1 RING
Introduced in 1999, this bauble recalls the graceful architecture of the Colosseum. The latest iteration is a stunning mash-up of multihued gold. 18kt white, yellow, and pink gold, $2,200; at Bulgari.com
2. DAVID YURMAN CABLE SPIRA BRACELET
Few things look lovelier on a woman's wrist than an elegant, beautifully wrought bangle. The original cable design, configured in 1983, is the designer's signature. 18kt gold, $1,450 each; at David Yurman, 212-752-4255.
3. VAN CLEEF & ARPELS VINTAGE ALHAMBRA EARRINGS
The four-leaf clover motif has proven to be lucky indeed for nearly 50 years: It's a house best-seller, popping up on earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and even watch faces. Mother-of-pearl and 18kt gold, $4,550; at Vancleefarpels.com
4. DIOR FINE JEWELRY OUI RING
Launched in 2005, the playful design traffics in the same kind of cheeky cool made covetable by Carrie Bradshaw's signature nameplate necklace. Note the delicate diamond dotting the i. Diamond and 18kt white or yellow gold, $970-$1,050; at select Dior boutiques.
5. CARTIER LOVE BRACELET
This screw-top-studded style—which can only be opened with a flathead tool—has become a (status) symbol of affection ever since it bowed in the 1970s. 18kt gold, $6,300; at Cartier.us