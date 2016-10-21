Is THIS the Next Big Runway Trend Taking Over Bridal?

News flash—this season unusually long sleeves will be making their way into our closets. Luxury brands such as Marni and Dior, as well as retailers like Asos and Topshop, have picked up the runway trend and are offering chic interpretations of it.

So it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that extra-long sleeves have also made an appearance at Bridal Fashion Week, most notably chez Vera Wang.

Courtesy

Both for Spring 2017 and Fall 2017, the designer offered off-the-shoulder wedding dresses featuring extended cuffs. And while the trend may be a bit too much for a traditional bride, we would love that silhouette on a modern bride planning a winter celebration in the big city.

RELATED: The Most Stunning Fall 2017 Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

The juxtaposition of the slightly slouchy look of the sleeves with the elegant A-line shape of the gowns adds a bit of trendiness to a classic look perfect for a woman who wants to incorporate an element of edginess to her wedding outfit.

Courtesy

For those still not feeling like you can pull off sleeves up to your knees, opt for a high-neck mermaid lace gown with the sleeve hemline reaching just below your knuckles—it's a more toned-down version of the trend that won't hide your gorgeous engagement ring and wedding band.