This Couple Proves Puppies Are in and Flowers Are Out

Sarah Mallouk Crain’s wedding day was full of furry fun as she and now-husband Matt Crain opted to add puppies to their wedding party in lieu of a traditional flower bouquet for the ladies and a dose of man’s best friend for the guys.

These animal lovers took the photoshoot from their big day to the next level thanks to five 8-month-old boxer-coonhound pups—sisters from the same litter all named after some famous first ladies: Martha, Abigail, Dolley, Elizabeth, and Louisa—are all rescues.

“Thankfully there was no puppy drama, no accidents, and no dresses harmed in the making of the photos!” the couple’s photographer, Caroline Logan, told InStyle. “In fact, the puppies caused the photos to be extra natural, candid, and carefree—exactly what I strive for in my work! The wedding party was loving all the puppy snuggles.”

The little one Sarah is holding is a 9-month-old pitbull (also a rescue) named Biggie Smalls. The bride helped found Pitties Love Peace, an organization in Pennsylvania which focuses on the rescuing dogs and finding them loving owners.

This group of cuddly canines had all been living in foster homes since being rescued—and are awaiting their forever home—but were able to come together for Sarah and Matt’s big day.

The verdict is in: flowers might not actually be out, but puppies certainly are in.