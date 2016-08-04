These Bridal Party Gifts Will Blow The Average Pair of Earrings Out of the Water 

Basic just doesn’t cut it for your crew, so we've rounded up eight bridal party gifts that your bridesmaids and maid of honor will love. And don't worry—we didn't forget about your flower girl!
1. Maid of Honor Candle
She can easily forget a customized MOH t-shirt or flask by the pool, so give her a gift she can actually hold on to, post-party. This soy candle will remind her of you every time she lights it and it’s available in 24 scents like lavender sage, pink peony, frosted cupcake, and of course—margarita.
$15
2. Sugarfina "But First, Cocktails" Gift Set
Give the girls a sweet treat to keep the party going, once they get home. Sugerfina’s 3-piece set comes with champagne bears, champagne bubbles and peach bellini hearts.
$28
3. Flower Girl Hair Tie
Basically the cutest way to make your flower girl feel included and at $1.75 a pop you can get her a ton of these. We all know we lose hair ties faster than anything else.
$1.75
4. Kate Spade New York “One in a Million” Initial Pendant Necklace
An initial necklace from a classic brand like Kate Spade is the perfect present for the mother of the bride (or groom).
Kate Spade | $58
5. You Are Amazing Juicy Grapefruit Gift Set
Let your squad know just how amazing they are with a gift that smells it out for them. Not only do these products smell amazing, but they last forever, so they can use them way after the wedding festivities have ended.
$10
6. "Dolls" Canisters
Channel the Kardashians with these adorable canisters your girls can store their trinkets in.
$28
7. Cut Crystal Monogrammed Perfume Bottle
Everyone should have something monogrammed in the bridal party (not just the bride) and these perfume bottles are girly-meets-luxe in the best way possible.
$36
8. Case-Mate Naked Tough Case
Throw a DIY phone case decorating party and let everyone create their own signature signage for the weekend with stickers, metallic studs, and rhinestones.
$40