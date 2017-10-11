38 Stunning Fall Looks from Bridal Fashion Week

While we were happy to see some seriously gorgeous bridal looks during fashion month, the truth is the Bridal Fashion Week is what it's all about. The event, which just took place in New York City, is like Disney World for any bride-to-be and is basically a five-day fashion marathon that brings together the most talented bridal designers in the world. And they did not disappoint—from sexy lace jumpsuits to romantic off-the-shoulder numbers and fun tea-length dresses, fall 2018 brides will have a lot to choose from.

Pronovias creative director Hervé Moreau showed an array of jaw-dropping looks inspired by dreams and fluidity, where the atelier's exquisite thread embroidery took center stage.

Dear brides, also prepare to literally shine on your most special day, because designers sure want you to. Gemstone- and crystal-adorned gowns will add a certain level of sophistication and glamour to your wedding look creating a magical aura around you.

Now check out our favorite looks from Bridal Fashion Week and get ready for some major #bridalinspo ahead.

