Top It Off: 10 Chic Bridal Cover Ups 

Whether you are looking for a cozy jacket to keep you warm during your winter wedding or a chic topper to wear at your religious ceremony, we rounded up the most stylish cover-ups to complement your bridal look.
1. David's Bridal Satin Embellished Wrap
$55.95
2. Antoinette Wrap
$220
3. CAROLINA AMATO Mini Cashmere Knit Shrug
$198
4. Marla Wrap
$170
5. Bride La Boheme Crystal Bolero
$460
6. Greer Jacket
$300
7. Show Me Your Mumu 'Texas' Kimono
$132
8. Cassiopeia Topper
$615
9. David's Bridal Draped Chiffon Sleeve Topper
$99.95
10. Jesús Peiró Angora Blend Stole
$395