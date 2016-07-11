The Prettiest Beauty Looks from Paris Couture Fall 2016

Prepare for a major #TBT vibe — '80s accessories, Farrah Fawcett-inspired waves from the '70s, and so many ponytails. Keep scrolling for your bridal beauty inspo straight from the runways in Paris.
1. Atelier Versace
A messy bun and a red lip are perfect for the boho bride.
2. Georges Hobeika
This sleek ponytail looks so classy, and you can always accessorize it with a hair piece.
3. Ralph & Russo
This pretty ponytail includes a tiny braid and makes for a beautiful 'do.
4. Tony Ward
We are loving this dreamy look from Tony Ward.
5. Tony Ward
Another Tony Ward look that includes a single braid at the top of the crown.
6. Julien Fournie
Julie Fournie's models channeled old Hollywood glamour.
7. Christian Dior
Amp up the drama factor with a killer cat eye.
8. Giorgio Armani
Metallic eyeshadow and a pink ombré lip are a beautiful combination that any bride could easily pull off.
9. Giorgio Armani
Armani's models oozed major 80s vibe perfect for the vintage bride.
10. Rami Al Ali
Classic brides, take note of Ami Al Ali's version of the ponytail.
11. Giambattista Valli
A casual pony and barely-there makeup, accessorized with gorgeous jewelry looks so effortlessly chic.
12. J Mendel
J Mendel's version of the messy bun includes a deep side part.
13. Georges Chakra
These Farrah Fawcet-inspired blown-back curls are so glamourous.