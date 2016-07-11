2 Broke Girls Actress Beth Behrs Is Engaged!

Huge congratulations are in order for 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. The actress just announced on Instagram that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Michael Gladis!

Behr posted a cute photo of the couple's engagement (which by the looks of it happened on a rooftop in New York City) alongside a few funny photo booth snaps of the two.

"I said yes!! 6 years down a lifetime to go!" she wrote.

She also thanked her friends and family in a separate post. Awww!

We are so happy for both of them and we can't wait to find out more about wedding.