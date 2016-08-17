So, Brandy Basically Stole the Show at Her Brother Ray J's Wedding

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood lovebirds Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot Friday evening, August 12, and exchanged vows in front of 150 guests at the Vibiana in L.A.—and put family front and center.

Ray J's father, Willie, officiated the ceremony while his Grammy-winning sister, Brandy Norwood, performed the Etta James classic "At Last" for the newly-married couple's first dance.



Our family is a circle of strength of love with every birth and every union the circle grows.” @rayjprincess #familyfirst #RealLove @sonjanorwood @4everbrandy A photo posted by rayj (@rayj) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

TMZ has video of the reality TV stars groovin' to Brandy's superb vocals though, sadly, we don't get to see the "The Boy Is Mine" singer at all in the clip. Check it out and note Princess Love's gorgeous Lazaro ballgown:

The 37-year-old—who was also a bridesmaid—took to Instagram to send congrats to her brother and his new wife, writing: "I believe in Love because of these two inspirations. They've overcome it all and still made it to the alter [sic]. Never give up on the one that is meant for you."

Things haven't always been easy for the couple and viewers of them on the VH1 series will recall their roller coaster of a relationship but—like all fairytales—this had a happy ending.

#official @rayjnprincess A photo posted by rayj (@rayj) on Aug 16, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

Sisters 💝 @4everbrandy A photo posted by Ray J & Princess Love (@rayjnprincess) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

"I've been learning how to listen and understand, and now we're at this moment where we're together and it's official," 35-year-old Ray J told People about his 31-year-old lady love. "We both have the same last name. I'm so happy that everything worked out and Princess allowed me to come into her life and be the best man for her."

Congrats to Ray J and Princess Love—we wish them a lifetime of happiness!