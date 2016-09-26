Boy Meets World's Will Friedle Is Married—to a Mystery Woman!

One of your childhood crushes is officially off the market! Will Friedle, who played the lovable and goofy older brother Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World in the '90s, tied the knot over the weekend to a mystery woman (so far) and set the internet ablaze with the announcement.

Earlier last week the Disney star shocked us all by taking to Twitter to reveal that he was getting ready to say "I do" in the next few days:

Flying home for my wedding today...yup...sounds weird even when I type it! #CantWait — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) September 20, 2016

It's the little things. The sound of a laugh. The lift of an eyebrow. Next thing you know...you're in love. #WednesdaywisdomwithMrSquirrels — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) September 21, 2016

I appreciate all of the love but I get married this Sunday...still...all of your shout outs have made us so happy! #YoureTheBest — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) September 22, 2016

Then the 40-year-old hit us with some snapshots of the big day, first sharing a photo of himself looking quite dapper in his wedding attire. "I'm sorry you weren't all invited to the wedding. #RandomSundayApology #BoyMeetsWife," he wrote, giving all Boy Meets World fans FOMO.

Next, the Kim Possible and Batman Beyond alum gave us the first look at his new wife, taking a selfie—complete with funny faces—and introducing the world to "Mrs. Squirrels."

Friedle was still in disbelief of all of the excitement of getting hitched when he woke up the next morning. "I still can't believe I'm married!!! #MondayMorningThought," he tweeted, including a glimpse at what might be the duo's first dance.

Here's to hoping the rest of the Boy Meets World crew was there to celebrate!