How to Ace the Mismatched Bridesmaid Dresses Trend

Dear brides-to-be, among the many decisions you'll have to make in the months prior to your wedding is how to style your bridemaids. And, sure, it's your big day, but that doesn't mean your BFFs shouldn't look every bit as pretty as you will. Trust us, asking them to spend money on a dress in an unflattering color that they will hate and more likely never wear again, will not make you very popular. So instead, be a cool bride and listen to BHLDN's advice: go for mismatched dresses.

The brand just launched their own mix-and-match bridesmaids guide that features gorgeous new spring 2017 styles. Inspired by the works of abstract painter Eric Blum, BHLDN is mixing up hues, textures, and patterns in five beautiful color palettes, that your bridesmaids will love.

Courtesy

Among our favorites are the fresh takes on classic shades such as navy and blush that get an upgrade with mixed materials—lace, tulle, and sequins.

Courtesy

Berry hues and even white will bring an exciting twist to any bridal party. The message is clear—don't be afraid to experiment with colors, prints, and accessories.

Courtesy

Just make sure you include your ladies in the decision and consider everyone's opinion and what each one of them will feel most comfortable wearing.