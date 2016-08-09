BHLDN's Fall Wedding Dress Collection Is Every Bride's Dream

Getting hitched this fall but still don't have a dress? You might want to keep scrolling for some breathtaking new designs from everyone's favorite bridal label BHLDN. The brand just launched its fall 2016 wedding collection, Wild Serenity, and it is beyond beautiful.

The dreamy designs feature impeccable detailing and silhouettes that will match almost every type of wedding. The embriodered Teagan gown features a deep V-neck and a delicate lace trim—perfect for the boho bride. The Abella gown is a great match for the modern woman getting hitched in the city—the floral emboridery in pink, coral, and green gives it a romantic touch.

The collection is available on the BHLDN's website. Check out some of our favorite looks below.