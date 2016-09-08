12 Times Beyonce Dressed Like an Actual Bride

12 Times Beyonce Dressed Like an Actual Bride
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
September 8, 2016 @ 12:00 PM
BY: Mehera Bonner
Intro Deck: 

Here comes the...oh wait no, it's just Bey.

Things Beyonce is into: being flawless, hot sauce, Red Lobster, and wearing white bridal gowns on the red carpet. No really, it's a thing. Queen Bey has a habit of rocking bridal white at Awards Ceremonies (and on stage), and we've tracked the trend all the way back to ye olden days of:

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top