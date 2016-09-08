12 Times Beyonce Dressed Like an Actual Bride

Here comes the...oh wait no, it's just Bey.
Things Beyonce is into: being flawless, hot sauce, Red Lobster, and wearing white bridal gowns on the red carpet. No really, it's a thing. Queen Bey has a habit of rocking bridal white at Awards Ceremonies (and on stage), and we've tracked the trend all the way back to ye olden days of:
-
1. 2003 Golden Globes
When she looked every bit a fairy tale princess at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards in this embroidered tulle ball gown.
-
2. 2016 VMAs
When she hit the VMAs in an actual wedding gown from the 2017 bridal collection by Yolan Cris.
-
3. 2015 Grammy Awards
When she looked like an IRL angel wearing this Roberto Cavalli Atelier crystal gown at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
-
4. 2015 Grammy Awards
When she appeared at the 2015 Grammy Awards in another actual wedding dress made by Israeli designer Inbal Dror. Obsessed with that buttoned up collar—such a chic, feminine nod to men's wear.
-
5. 2014 Grammy Awards
When she dropped jaws in this sheer lace dress from Michael Costello at the 2014 Grammy Awards.
-
6. 2015 Oscars Party
When she showed up to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a white Stella McCartney column dress, paired with a random piece of fur and a goal-worthy bob.
-
7. 2014 Solange's Wedding
When she wore a wedding gown...to her sister's wedding.
-
8. 2010 The 40/40 Club Party
When she joined Jay Z at the 10-year anniversary of his club and wore this stellar Roberto Cavalli gown.
-
9. 2009 BET AWards
When she performed at the 2009 BET Awards in another actual wedding gown. A veil was involved, y'all.
-
10. 2007 Academy Awards
When she hit the 2007 Academy Awards in this gorgeous (and fully bridal) Armani gown with stunning beading across just one shoulder. A truly timeless dress.
-
11. 2006 Jay-Z Concert
When she wore this simple Grecian wrap gown during a 2006 concert with Jay Z. Perfect for a summer beach wedding, no?
-
12. 2004 MET Party
When she hit a MET party in 2004 wearing this silky cut-out number with Destiny's Child and made every aughts bride green with envy.