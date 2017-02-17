5 Wellness Getaways Perfect for a Bachelorette Weekend

Make no mistake—the months prior to your wedding will be extremely stressful for you and your bridal party. Balancing your day job and dress appointments, vendor negotiations, and *sigh* family drama (there will be family drama), you may find yourself craving a few days of peace and relaxing treatments in the company of your friends. When that moment comes, just call your BFFs and head to one of these five wellness and spa retreats that will recharge your batteries and restore both your mind and body.

VIDEO: Hotels from Your Favorite TV Shows That You Can Actually Visit