5 Wellness Getaways Perfect for a Bachelorette Weekend

Make no mistake—the months prior to your wedding will be extremely stressful for you and your bridal party. Balancing your day job and dress appointments, vendor negotiations, and *sigh* family drama (there will be family drama), you may find yourself craving a few days of peace and relaxing treatments in the company of your friends. When that moment comes, just call your BFFs and head to one of these five wellness and spa retreats that will recharge your batteries and restore both your mind and body.
1. Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel
Where: Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Why: This luxury eco resort has an impressive list of facilities that you and your bridal party will defiitely enjoy exploring: four ocean-view pools, eight restaurants, bars, cafes, lounges, a golf-course, and, of course, the oceanfront spa that is the crown jewel of the resort, if you ask us. Spanning over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, it has 25 treatment rooms, a fitness and wellness center, a full-service beauty salon, and spa lounges with saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools, cold plunges, and fire pits. Let's put it this way—if it's good enough for Britney Spears and Mariah Carey, it's good enough for us.
Try: Indulge in a revitalizing basalt hot stone facial that combines gem-toning therapy, essential oils, and a nutrient rich mask of marine elements that will leave your skin hydrated and radiant.
For more information, visit: terranea.com
2. St. Regis Bal Harbour
Where: Miami, Florida
Why: This five-star luxury resort just got a $35 million upgrade including: new suites that could fit up to 18 people, a Greek restaurant, and a patisserie led by renowned pastry chef Antonio Bachour. Their spa and wellness program is why you should take the next flight to Miami, though. Remède Spa offers 11 treatment rooms, a Vichy rain shower room, Finnish saunas, and aromatic steam rooms. You and your bridal party can enjoy one of their private pool-side spa cabanas and just focus on that warm Florida sunshine and cool ocean breezes.
Try: Their signature 24-Karat Designer Facial begins with a copper-enriched peel and ends with sprinkling of gold oil, leaving your skin refreshed and hydrated.
For more information, visit: stregisbalharbour.com
3. La Cantera Resort & Spa, A Destination Hotel
Where: San Antonio, Texas
Why: This 498-room resort is situated on a 550 acre tranquil oasis that offers a pool, private cabanas, and a brand new spa— Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness. You can indulge in a relaxing massage outdoors while enjoying the beautiful Texas landscape. The secluded hillside retreat features salt-infused pools and custom spa treatments focused on holistic, meditative and restorative treatments. Basically, it's the perfect place for some BFF bonding before the big day.
Try: Choosing just one out of the spa's extensive treatment list is not easy, but since we're in Texas, try the Absolute Texas ritual that includes a body scrub, wrap, and massage with beeswax, honey, and lavender.
For more information, visit: destinationhotels.com
4. The Spa at The Ivy Hotel
Where: Baltimore, Maryland
Why: For those of you urbanites who's rather pamper themselves with a relaxing day at the spa before hitting the town for a night of drinks and clubbing, The Ivy Hotel in the Monumental City will deliver on both fronts. The boutique hotel is actually situated in a 19th century mansion that combines luxury facilities and old-school coziness thanks to features such as leaded glass windows, carved wood wainscoting, and 23 fireplaces. The spa works exclusively with products from Spanish skin care brand Natura Bissé and offers custom treatments tailored to match your preferences and needs.
Try: The newly launched Ultimate Zen treatment includes a 90-minute scrub, wrap, and massage, that you could combine with one of their signature 30-minute facials which makes for two hours of total bliss.
For more information, visit: theivybaltimore.com
5. The Ranch Malibu
Where: Malibu, California
Why: This adults-only property is the dream wellness escape for those of you who enjoy rigorous wokouts and rejuvenating massages. It's basically like a summer camp (albeit a very luxurious one) for adults. Each one of their programs features eight hours of low impact activity such as morning hikes, afternoon fitness classes and daily massage. And if you're also looking to get back in shape for the big day, the property has partnered with the California Health and Longevity Institute to give their guests medical testing of body fat and resting metabolic rate.
Try: The Ranch 4.0. is the four-day version of their 7-day wellness program at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village that includes intense workouts, yoga classes, and an organic plant-based diet.
For more information, visit: theranchmalibu.com