Best Website Builder: Joy

When it comes to clueing your guests in to accommodations, directions, and registry wants, computer-savvy couples might choose to build their own sites from scratch–but for the rest of us a wedding website builder is necessary. And Joy is our go-to.

With its massive list of features and intuitive design, Joy is a one-stop shop for organizing every single wedding detail, for all to see before, on, and long after the ceremony is over.

You start by choosing fonts, colors, and photos you’d like to feature on your site. These can match save the dates or invitations you’ve already sent out or, if you’re really starting from square one, you can design physical invites that match your site through Joy’s collaboration with Elli, a personalized wedding paper shop. Then you can work your way down Joy’s extensive features list, which includes everything from sending digital RSVPs to linking to any number of wedding registries to adding travel details and directions to introducing the wedding party. The site you create will also be completely smartphone (iOS and Android) compatible, so your guests will receive up-to-the minute updates as you add or change details.

What separates Joy from other quality wedding site builders, like Riley & Grey, is that it’s completely free. There are no upgrade fees or special features that require payment. You really get all of the amazing services for zilch. According to the site, premium features may come down the line, but for now the company is working on building their core service.

For engaged couples, Joy offers a streamlined backend. For wedding guests, Joy means any and all questions answered in one gorgeous, easy-to-access place. Plus, the site itself is just fun to use thanks to a streamlined backend and attractive front end. Once the ceremony is over, guests can upload photos and the newlyweds can even share a special moments page on their social channels.