No Clue What to Give Your Fiancé as a Wedding Gift? Here Are 14 Things He'll Love

Want to make your wedding day a little extra special? Consider giving your significant other a small present that that will always remind him of the day he married you. Maybe the object could even end up being an heirloom of sorts that he can pass onto your kids.
We love the symbolic meaning of a compass, for example—your love will always guide him even when he's away. Or how about a journal where, on the first page, you can list all the reasons you want to marry him? Pretty romantic, isn't it? And if your fiancé happens to be an old soul, he'll certainly appreciate a vintage-looking pocket watch that you can engrave with your initials or the date of your wedding.
Of course, you can go the traditional way and opt for a classic elegant watch that he would wear every day. Whatever you decide to give him though, always consider customizing it with a monogram to make it even more special. Now scroll down to take a look at our picks—we have something for every kind of groom.
1. TISSOT BRIDGEPORT POCKET Watch
Available at tissotshop.com | $1,150
2. LE GRAMME Le 13 Brushed Ruthenium-Plated Sterling Silver Cuff
Available at mrporter.com | $600
3. Versace 'V-Race GMT' Round Leather Strap Watch
Available at nordstrom.com | $1,795
4. DEAKIN & FRANCIS Spinning Top Sterling Silver Painted Cufflinks
Available at mrporter.com | $155
6. Tiffany & Co. Compass
Available at tiffany.com | $345
7. LANVIN Silver-Tone Tie Clip
Available at mrporter.com | $135
8. SAINT LAURENT Silver-Tone Music Note Pin
Available at mrporter.com | $495
9. DUNHILL Bulldog Silver Cufflinks
Available at mrporter.com | $180
11. TISSOT SAVONNETTE QUARTZ Pocket Watch
Available at tissotshop.com | $295
12. SEKFORD Type 1A Stainless Steel And Leather Watch
Available at mrporter.com | $975
13. Saint Laurent Rider Men's Monogram Chain Wallet
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $550
14. VALENTINO Leather And Silver-Tone Wrap Bracelet
Available at mrporter.com | $395