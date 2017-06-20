Best Wedding Dress Rental Site: Rent The Runway

Dear brides-to-be, take it from someone who bought her wedding dress and hasn't worn it again since—consider renting a bridal gown. You are going to save A) a lot of money that you can put toward something else (room upgrade on your honeymoon?) and B) closet space.

If that isn't enough to convince you, we're pretty sure Rent the Runway's wedding dress selection will do it. Geared toward the modern bride, the online rental store offers the chicest pieces for any wedding-related occasion—from your engagement party to the actual wedding. Think pretty LWDs, perfect for a city hall ceremony or an intimate beach wedding, elegant jumpsuits, and fit-and-flare gowns, from brands like Badgley Mischka, Erin Fetherston, and Halston Heritage.

The best thing about all this is, of course, the price—most dresses come with a rental fee of under $300. You'll receive two different sizes of the same gown to improve your chances of a fit. While the drawback of renting is that you can't take the dress to the seamstress—alterations aren't allowed—you may get lucky. Why not try?

Just think of your rented wedding dress as your "something borrowed."