Best Wedding-Day Makeup Palette

Once your makeup is set on your wedding day, you'll want to pack a few key items to prepare for touch-ups, like your concealer, some setting powder, a skin-reviving blush, and, of course, your chosen lip color—you know you're going to want to reapply after that "I do" kiss! We found the perfect palette, which makes toting around your essential makeup much easier: The Bobbi Brown customizable Pan Palette.

It comes in three sizes, with room for three, four, or six shades of powder or gloss. The case allows you to create a compact filled with the exact colors you've used to create your wedding day look.

Bobbi Brown’s shadows come in a variety of finishes–from shimmer to suede and velvet–and are soft and buildable (that means you can layer them on to achieve your desired color intensity). With dozens of non-boring neutrals in the bunch, like the universally flattering rose gold, you’ll have plenty of versatile powders to pick from and use as eye shadow, blush, bronzer or highlighter.

Let your makeup artist know in advance the shades you want to use. Then once you (or your pro) finishes your look, you can pop the pans of shadow or blush into the empty compact, guaranteeing you seamless touch ups throughout the day. The compacts themselves are slender and smooth, and can easily fit in your handbag-or even in the jacket pocket of an obliging groomsmen.