These 10 Instagram Accounts Will Give You Serious Wedding Cake Envy

As a relatively frequent wedding guest, I have to admit the only item from the menu that I am really looking forward to the entire night is the cake (or, you know, dessert). If you are a bride-to-be, you also know that it's an important part of your celebration—the tradition to cut the cake has been around for centuries. So just like with every other element of your wedding, you need to do your homework before you start making deposits and tasting appointments.
Thankfully social media has made doing research a lot easier. We dove into the magical world of Instagram and found the most creative wedding cake accounts that will provide you with all the inspo you need.
1. @ericaobriencake
Erica's work is a bold celebration of elegance and color.
2. @christinascupcakes
This Philly baker creates not just gorgeous wedding cakes but, also, the most elaborate cookies, popsicles, and cupcakes.
3. @georgiascakes
Le Cordon Bleu-graduate Georgia has developed a distinct aesthetic when it comes to her cakes—one that has won her over 66 thousand Instagram followers.
4. @tortikannuchka
With so many high profile (and very expensive) weddings happening in Moscow, no wonder the Russian city has become a creative incubator for bakers and pastry chefs.
5. @rosalindmillercakes
This award-winning London-based bakery was founded by Rosalind Miller who gave design lectures at the famous Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. Later she decided to apply her artistic skills to cake design and hasn't looked back since.
6. @ivenoven
This artisan home baker in Indonesia sure has a talent for creating elaborate floral-inspired cakes.
7. @sugarruffles
If you're into richly embellished cakes, you'll love the work of Sugar Ruffles.
8. @theartfulcaker
As the handle name suggests, the cakes that this Australian baker creates are truly a work of art.
9. @poppypickeringcakes
This England-based father-daughter duo creates elegant wedding cakes, macarons, and chocolates, and it's all hand-made in their kitchen in Yorkshire.
10. @thecakethatateparis
Boho brides will fall in love with Bree's semi naked cakes.