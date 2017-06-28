Best Wedding Blog: Style Me Pretty

We are certain that Abby Larson's hugely successful blog Style Me Pretty needs no introduction. When it comes to catering to the modern bride's needs (or just wedding junkies)—be it through inspiration, vendor suggestions, fashion, and photography—it is way ahead of the pack, and has been for a while.

Launched in 2007, SMP now has almost 4.5 million followers on Facebook and Instagram and it's easy to see why, after ten years, it still holds the top spot among competitors. We can spend hours browsing through the gorgeous curated selection of real weddings as well as reading the love stories behind them. The Vault, a section on the blog dedicated to all things inspo, is basically a database of editor-curated images (more than two million!) that, in our opinion, easily rivals Pinterest.

RELATED: Style Me Pretty’s Abby Larson Has a Trick for Deciding What to Wear to a Destination Wedding

Of course, you will find plenty of tips and advice on beauty, wedding dresses, engagement rings, even menswear on the blog.

VIDEO: What To Wear To A Rustic Wedding With Style Me Pretty's Abby Larson

Earlier this year, SMP also collaborated on a line of bridesmaid dresses with Weddington Way. The capsule collection includes six chic and timeless styles (that can easily be worn again), all priced at $195.

Click here to read more tips from Larson, like how much you should spend on a wedding gift or how to react if you hate your engagement bling.