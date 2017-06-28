Best Strapless Bra: Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra

A strapless underwire bra is a wedding staple, but finding the right has never been easy—not until Wacoal created our all-time favorite strapless bra, the Red Carpet Strapless Bra.

This bra is specially designed to stay in place with a silicone lining that goes around the top seam of the bra. Support is key in a strapless bra, and this one has a front center panel for added support and separation, while the hidden stays anchor and stabilize the sides and back of the bra.

Courtesy

BUY: Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra, $65; wacoal-america.com.

The bottom band of the bra is cushioned for added support and comfort, so you're free to dance the night away with any uncomfortable wire poking. The seamless fabric on the bands and sides minimizes any bulging, especially when rocking a tighter silhouette. Removable straps allow you to convert your strapless bra to halter, crisscross, and one-shoulder styles, making it work with any style wedding dress you fall in love with.

The strapless bra struggle is over! Now all you need is a sun-kissed glow.